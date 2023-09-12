3i asset management plans to introduce mutual funds

3i Asset Management signed a trust deed with Sandhani Life Insurance Company as trustee and ICB Capital Management as custodian on Tuesday (12 September) at a boardroom of ICB Capital Management in Kakrail. Photo: TBS

The 3i Asset Management Company, a new-generation asset manager, is planning to manage an open-end mutual fund with a target size of the fund of Tk25 crore.

As a sponsor, the asset manager will provide 10% of the total fund, and the remaining will be collected from public subscriptions.

In this line, 3i Asset Management signed a trust deed with Sandhani Life Insurance Company as trustee and ICB Capital Management as custodian on Tuesday at a boardroom of ICB Capital Management in Kakrail.

In the trust deed, Istaq Simul, managing director and CEO of 3i Asset Management, Mazeda Khatun, CEO of ICB Capital Management, and Md Mizanur Rahman, company secretary of Sandhani Life signed the agreement.

At the signing ceremony, officials from 3i, ICB Asset, and Sandhani Life Insurance were present.