3 firms’ profits, shares rise unusually based on ‘rumours’

Stocks

Ahsan Habib Tuhin
19 February, 2022, 10:05 pm
Last modified: 19 February, 2022, 10:13 pm

Related News

3 firms’ profits, shares rise unusually based on ‘rumours’

Much before their stock exchange filings, investors turned to Anwar Galvanising, Sonali Paper, and Fortune Shoes for high returns after a message had spread that the companies would come up with a hefty profit

Ahsan Habib Tuhin
19 February, 2022, 10:05 pm
Last modified: 19 February, 2022, 10:13 pm
File Photo: TBS
File Photo: TBS

Share prices of three companies soared unusually on "rumours" of high profits for the July-December period and the expectations turned out to be true but on the back of a robust return from stock investments, instead of their core business.

Much before their stock exchange filings, investors turned to Anwar Galvanising, Sonali Paper, and Fortune Shoes for high returns after a message had spread that the companies would come up with a hefty profit.

A top official at a fund manager, speaking on condition of anonymity, said following the recent rise in the market, some companies have made good profits by investing here.

Saying manufacturing companies need not disclose stock investment information to the market regulator, he said cashing in on the scope, some companies have been able to report big growth in their earnings per shares (EPS).

"And this information has already been spread in the form of rumours and their share prices have increased by manipulation. So ordinary investors must be careful about these things because such growth is temporary," he added.

In June-September last year, Anwar Galvanising's share price jumped by 422% to Tk483 each, according to the Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE).

Officials at stockbrokers said a message had spread among investors that the company was going to post a robust profit growth, which led to a steep rise in its share prices.

The evidence of this was found in the profit declaration for fiscal 2020-21. The GI fittings manufacturer reported a 64% profit rise from its core business while the figure was way higher at 103% from stock returns.

And in the first six months of the current fiscal year, its profit from GI fittings fell 9%, still, the company reported a 380% growth in its EPS to Tk7.63.

According to its half-yearly financial report, the company invested Tk11.05 crore in the LafargeHolcim and Eastern Housing shares.

However, without selling these shares, the company has shown them as unrealised gains in the balance sheet and claimed that it has done this in compliance with international accounting standards.

Golden Paper and Fortune Shoes, engaged in the paper and footwear business respectively, have done the same. In the six months through December, Sonali Paper earned Tk17.75 crore from its core business while its gains from stock investments were Tk17.84 crore. As a result, the company's total profit increased by 578%.

Fortune Shoes had earnings of Tk18 crore and Tk19.39 from its core business and stock market returns, respectively, which drove its total profit up by 222%. 

In the previous year, Sonali Paper's share price rose by 391% to Tk959 and Fortune Shoes' by 787% to Tk141.

Officials at the companies said their business was on a downward trajectory because of the coronavirus pandemic and the stock market has been strong since. So they opted for stock investments for an additional profit.

The firms said such growth in EPS was the result of their non-operating income but did not provide details of the increase in their non-operating income to the stock exchange.

However, according to the Code of Corporate Governance issued by the market regulator, if there is significant growth in profits, companies must explain the reasons to the stock exchange.

An official of the corporate finance department at the Bangladesh Securities and Exchange Commission (BSEC) said the matter had come to its notice. Under the existing law, companies in the manufacturing sector have the freedom to invest in the capital market.

"Here we have to see if there is insider trading or manipulation behind the rise in share prices. So the BSEC's surveillance department is looking into the matter," he added.

Top News

shares soar abnormally / Share Prices / Fortune Shoes / Sonali Paper

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Brabus 1300R sells out within minutes of its debut

Brabus 1300R sells out within minutes of its debut

8h | Wheels
Boxes of the Covid-19 treatment pill Paxlovid. Photo: Reuters

New Covid pills are needed as much as ever

9h | Panorama
Pale-billed Flowerpecker sunning (L). Flowerpecker sitting on a twig (R). Photos: Enam Ul Haque

Flowerpeckers: Size does matter – the smaller, the better

12h | Panorama
People wait before a street food stall in Agargaon. The Office Para in the area currently has dozens of mobile vans selling hundreds of food items. The photo was taken recently. Photo: Salahuddin Ahmed

Street food afternoons in Agargaon Office Para

11h | Food

More Videos from TBS

The quiet transformation of Jhenaidah town

The quiet transformation of Jhenaidah town

35m | Videos
US, NATO anticipate Russian invasion in Ukraine within days

US, NATO anticipate Russian invasion in Ukraine within days

2h | Videos
Scientists who were killed by their own invention

Scientists who were killed by their own invention

2h | Videos
Whales swim 6000 kilometers for mate

Whales swim 6000 kilometers for mate

2h | Videos

Most Read

1
Fardeen Sharif, Mariah Zahir, and Maleka Noor. Illustration: TBS
Panorama

Meet the faces behind the iconic hands of Banglar Rannaghor

2
The Centrepoint (as seen in this 3D rendering) promises a good mix of retailers from both home and abroad. Photo: Courtesy
Panorama

Centrepoint: United Group’s dream for Dhaka

3
Screengrab of the dance cover
Splash

Architect and engineer couple’s ‘Stayin’ alive’ dance cover goes viral

4
Md. Yasir Arafat. Illustration: TBS
Thoughts

Can Bangladesh become a higher education destination for foreign students?

5
Habibur Rahman made Bangladesh Bank's Chief Economist 
Banking

Habibur Rahman made Bangladesh Bank's Chief Economist 

6
GPA-5 galore in HSC, equivalent exams again
Education

GPA-5 galore in HSC, equivalent exams again