Stocks in free fall

TBS Report
24 February, 2022, 01:35 pm
Last modified: 24 February, 2022, 01:49 pm

Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

Dhaka and Chattogram stocks enter free fall today as investors prefer risk reduction amid the chaotic situation.

Business impact of Ukraine crisis and securities regulator's sudden crackdown on negative equity in brokerage firms and merchant banks are at the core of investors' confusion regarding market direction, said market professionals.

DSEX, the broad based index of the Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE), dropped by more than 1.6% by 1:00pm on Thursday (24 February).

Blue chip index DS30 also has been down by 1.5% as no stocks managed to avert the selling spree.

DSEX opened above 6950 points and in two hours it dropped below 6850.

Turnover that slowed down in the two previous sessions of recovery has again risen in the down market.

By 1:30pm DSE turnover reached almost Tk750 crore while it was Tk888 crore in the previous entire session.

