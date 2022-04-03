Sri Lanka seeks investment from Bangladesh

TBS Report
03 April, 2022, 04:40 pm
Last modified: 03 April, 2022, 04:45 pm

Sri lankan High Commissioner Professor Sudharshan Seneviratne expressed the interest during a courtesy call on FBCCI President Jashim Uddin on Sunday afternoon.

Sri Lanka is keen to attract investment from Bangladeshi entrepreneurs in tourism and agriculture. 

Sri lankan High Commissioner Professor Sudharshan Seneviratne expressed the interest during a courtesy call on FBCCI President Jashim Uddin on Sunday afternoon.

Speaking at the meeting at the FBCCI office, the envoy said his country is offering attractive incentives for foreign investors, including tax holidays. 

He said Bangladeshi entrepreneurs can benefit by investing in huge uncultivated land in Sri Lanka. 

The Ambassador also sought Bangladesh's cooperation in the development of tourism and shipping. 

He said the Colombo port now has four harbors and is equipped with more modern facilities. Therefore, he urged the Bangladeshi cargo ships to go through Colombo.

The FBCCI president said a free trade agreement between the two countries would make it easier to increase bilateral trade and investment. 

Also urging to increase regional trade, Jashim Uddin said that most of Bangladesh's trade is with the United States and the European Union. But it is more profitable to do business with neighboring countries. 

Referring to the huge volume of inter-trade in NAFTA and ASEAN, the FBCCI president said that if SAFTA was implemented, the development of SAARC countries would have been accelerated. The FBCCI president also emphasised the importance of cooperation in the energy sector among the SAARC countries.

During the meeting, FBCCI Director Priti Chakraborty called for joint initiatives on nursing training between Bangladesh and Sri Lanka.

Also present at the meeting were FBCCI Vice President Habib Ullah Dawn, Director Shomi Kaiser, Nadia Binte Amin and Secretary General Mohammad Mahfuzul Hoque.

