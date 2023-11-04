Speakers call for swift implementation of National Single Window, logistics policy

Speakers at a workshop in Chattogram have urged the swift implementation of the National Single Window to reduce both the time and cost associated with conducting business in the country.

Furthermore, they have emphasised the need to develop a national logistics policy and enhance automation to expedite the release of goods from ports.

The Economic Relations Division (ERD) organised the workshop titled "Trade Facilitation for Improving the Competitiveness: Challenges and Way Forward" in collaboration with the Chattogram district administration, read a press release.

The workshop was organised to discuss the current situation of the trade facilitation system of the country. It also focused on the challenges and opportunities of improving trade facilitation.

ERD Secretary Sharifa Khan underscored the importance of greater coordination between relevant agencies for improving the trade facilitation measures in the country.

Vice Chairman of Export Promotion Bureau (EPB) AHM Ahsan, in his speech, put emphasis on enhanced use of online platforms for easing the export and import related procedures.

Additional Secretary of ERD and the Project Director of SSGP Farid Aziz delivered the welcome remarks of the event. He emphasised on sensitising the local private sector representatives, especially the export-oriented industries about the opportunities to be created by LDC graduation of the country.

Divisional Commissioner of Chattogram Md Tofael Islam expressed his hope that recommendations coming from the workshop would provide important inputs into relevant policy making.

Component Manager of Support to Sustainable Graduation Project of ERD Mostafa Abid Khan, Commissioner of Chattogram Customs House M Faizur Rahman, President of Chattogram Chamber of Commerce & Industry Omar Hazzaz, Chairman of Bangladesh Shipping Agents' Association Syed Mohammad Arif and Senior Vice President of Bangladesh Freight Forwarders Association Amirul Islam Chowdury also spoke during the event.

Officials from ERD and SSGP, officials from the district administration as well as representatives from the private sector and civil society organisations participated in the workshop.