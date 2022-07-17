Soybean oil price slashed by Tk14 per litre, palm oil by Tk6 

The commerce ministry has reduced the price of bottled soybean oil by Tk14 and palm oil by Tk6 per litre.

The reduced prices will be effective from Monday.

Tapan Kanti Ghosh, senior secretary of the ministry, said that the decision was taken at a meeting held with the edible oil millers at the Secretariat on Sunday (17 July).

As per the move, the price of bottled soybean will be reduced from Tk199 to Tk185 per litre, and the price of 5 litre bottled soybean will be reduced from Tk980 to Tk910.

The price of bottled palm oil will be reduced to Tk152 per litre.

Earlier on 26 June, the ministry had reduced the price of bottled soybean oil by Tk6 to Tk199 per litre.

Prices of soybean and palm oil are dwindling due to the lower prices in the international market.

Bangladesh saw a record price hike of Tk205 per litre of bottled soybean oil recently due to the impact of the Russia-Ukraine war and Indonesia's decision to stop palm oil exports.



However, the price of soybean and palm oil in the international market has been continuously decreasing since last May. Currently, crude soybeans are selling for $1,300 per ton and palm oil for $1,000 per ton.

Due to the downward trend in international prices, the country's mills are reducing business risks by quickly releasing their oil stocks into the market, said the traders.

As a result, the price of soybean and palm oil in the open market is constantly decreasing.

"Due to the fixed MRP on the price of bottled edible oil, the mills are marketing bottled oil by giving higher profits to the distributors and retailers, which is not benefiting the consumers," said an official of the commerce ministry seeking anonymity.

An initiative has been taken to determine the new price of edible oil on the basis of discussions with the mills considering the international market prices, he told The Business Standard.

According to the millers, the price of crude soybeans and crude palm oil in the international market has fallen by 30%-35% in the past few months, but the value of dollar has increased by about 15%.

Bangladesh Trade and Tariff Commission has recommended a 10% reduction in the local price of refined soybeans and palm oil after reviewing the overall issue, commerce ministry officials said.