Six cattle haats in Dhaka north to have digital payments

Economy

TBS Report
29 June, 2022, 10:00 pm
Last modified: 29 June, 2022, 10:17 pm

Related News

Six cattle haats in Dhaka north to have digital payments

Introduced last year, Digital Haat also continues

TBS Report
29 June, 2022, 10:00 pm
Last modified: 29 June, 2022, 10:17 pm
Six cattle haats in Dhaka north to have digital payments

The government has announced rolling out digital payment options at six in-person sacrificial animal markets under the jurisdiction of Dhaka North City Corporation, scheduled to open Friday, as a pilot programme – Smart Bangladesh, Smart Haat – aiming to save both buyers and sellers the tension of carrying cash. 

With the services, capital residents can now buy their Eid-ul-Azha sacrificial animal, paying with their credit or debit cards as well as mobile wallets such as bKash. 

The Bangladesh Bank, in collaboration with the Ministry of Fisheries and Livestock and the Bangladesh Dairy Farmers' Association (BDFA), launched the pilot project on Wednesday at a capital hotel and announced the 13-day service – from 1 July to 12 July – free of charge at area sacrificial cattle markets in Gabtoli, Basila, Aftabnagar, Vatara, Uttara and Kawla. 

Animal traders will be able to receive their payments via Bank Asia, Brac Bank, Eastern Bank, Islami Bank, Mutual Trust Bank, City Bank, and mobile financial services bKash and mCash. 

"A digital payment booth will be set up at each of the markets under the project where customers can also withdraw cash from ATM machines," Bangladesh Bank Additional Director Shah Zia Ul Haque said at the event. 

Although there is a 2% processing fee charge for every transaction on point-of-sale devices, the Bangladesh Bank has made it free of charge, they said at the programme, and mobile financial service providers will compensate their agents for the special arrangement. 

Participating in the event, Local Government and Rural Development Minister Tajul Islam said the introduction of the facility would help buyers and sellers avoid the hassle of carrying cash. "We have plans to introduce this system in every animal market in phases."

"Last year we, in collaboration with the E-Commerce Association of Bangladesh, launched 'Digital Haat' for online trades of sacrificial animals. Animals worth Tk2,700 crore were sold online then and the initiative will continue, thoughmany people still prefer to come to markets in person," Dhaka North City Corporation Mayor Atiqul Islam said. 

The new digital transaction arrangement has been made to make things easier and safer for in-person buyers and traders, he added. 

Dr Monjur Mohammad Shahjada, director-general of the Department of Livestock Services, Selim RF Hussain, chairman of the Association of Bankers, Bangladesh, Md Khurshid Alam, executive director of Bangladesh Bank, and  M Imran Hossain, president of  BDFA, were present at the event, among others. 

Some 4,407 makeshift markets for sacrificial animals are scheduled to be arranged across the country, including 10 in Dhaka North and 12 in Dhaka South jurisdictions. 

 

Top News

Digital Haat / Mobile Financial Service (MFS)

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Mahathir accused financial titans of seeking to reverse decades of economic development that propelled tens of millions into the middle class. Photo: Bloomberg

George Soros, Mahathir and the legacy of 1997

9h | Panorama
If Bangladesh produces and exports high-value-added MMF products right now, we can increase our total export by around 25% in value. Photo: Mumit M

Time ripe for Bangladesh RMG sector to focus more on man-made fibres

12h | Panorama
Human Library Bangladesh has organised so far nine sessions; eight have been held in different parts of Dhaka and one in Khulna. Photo: Courtesy

Human Library Bangladesh: Where the halls come alive with human voices

14h | Panorama
Abortion is a part of healthcare. Photo: Bloomberg

Abortion is healthcare and women’s rights are human rights

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Severodonetsk now under Russian control

Severodonetsk now under Russian control

1h | Videos
South African boy drove ambition, says Elon's father

South African boy drove ambition, says Elon's father

1h | Videos
Why Dollar crisis will last long?

Why Dollar crisis will last long?

1h | Videos
Beautiful mural at Padma bridge

Beautiful mural at Padma bridge

5h | Videos

Most Read

1
Padma Bridge from satellite. Photo: Screengrab
Bangladesh

Padma Bridge from satellite 

2
Photo: TBS
Bangladesh

Motorcycles banned on Padma Bridge 

3
Japan cancels financing Matarbari coal project phase 2
Bangladesh

Japan cancels financing Matarbari coal project phase 2

4
Photo: Courtesy
Corporates

Gree AC being used in all parts of Padma Bridge project

5
Photo: TBS
Infrastructure

Gains from Padma Bridge to cross $10b, hope experts

6
Desco wanted to make a bold statement with their new head office building, a physical entity that would be a corporate icon. Photo: Courtesy
Habitat

Desco head office: When commitment to community and environment inspires architecture