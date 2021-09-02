Silken Sewing gets land in Jamalpur economic zone

Silken Sewing Ltd was allocated six acres of land in Jamalpur Economic Zone (JEZ) on Thursday.

The company has signed an agreement with the Bangladesh Economic Zone Authority (BEZA) for the lease of the land and will invest 9 million dollars to build an export-oriented knitted dyed fabric industry there that will create employment for 1200 people.

Md Ali Ahsan, executive member investment promotion of BEZA and M Enamul Haq, managing director of Silken Sewing Ltd signed the agreement on behalf of their respective organisations.

Ali Ahsan said that they are creating better investment opportunities for the garment industry in Jamalpur along with food and agricultural processing plants as a part of their planned industrialisation across the country.

Enamul Haq said that they will start constructing the factory soon and planning to produce Jersey top, knitwear, sweater and hoodie in the factory.

According to sources, JEZ will be set up on 436 acres of land at Titpolla and Digpait union in Jamalpur sadar upazila.

Gas line connection and 33/11 KVA power sub-station construction have already been completed in the economic zone while a 100-acre open reservoir will also be constructed there.

The economic zone will directly employ about 32,000 people.

The event was attended by senior officials of BEZA and officials of investment institutions.