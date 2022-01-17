Savings certificate: Govt’s net debt on the decrease

Economy

Sakhawat Prince
17 January, 2022, 10:35 pm
Last modified: 17 January, 2022, 11:02 pm

Related News

Savings certificate: Govt’s net debt on the decrease

Market insiders say major policy shifts have played a big role in the rising trend of lowering net debt in savings certificates

Sakhawat Prince
17 January, 2022, 10:35 pm
Last modified: 17 January, 2022, 11:02 pm

The government's net debt in savings certificates has been going downwards for the last three months owing to more loan repayment than borrowing.

According to Bangladesh Bank data, the government's net debt in savings certificates amounted to Tk3,628 crore in August of the current fiscal year. In a month's gap, the net debt decreased to Tk2,825 crore in September. The downtrend continued through the next two months, massively reducing the net debt to Tk701 crore in November.

Meanwhile, despite the net debt falling continuously, the sale of savings certificates has not decreased in staggering numbers. A total of Tk8,941 crore worth of savings certificates were sold last November through banks, savings bureaus and post offices, an increase of Tk229 crore compared to the previous month. However, sales were much higher in September, a total of Tk2,404 crore more than the November sales.

Market insiders, however, say major policy shifts, including decreasing interest rates, have played a big role in the rising trend of lowering net debt in savings certificates. 

The government cut the interest rate on all savings certificates by around 1% for investments above Tk15 lakh in September.

The government has set a target of selling Tk1,24,647 crore worth of savings certificates for the current financial year to meet the budget deficit of the fiscal year. Of this, the target for taking a net loan, after repaying due principal and interest, is Tk32,000 crore.

According to the Bangladesh Bank's data, in the five months of July-November of the current fiscal year, the total savings certificates sold was worth Tk 44,269 crore or 35.51% of the government's target.

In the meantime, the net loan taken by the government from savings certificates has amounted to Tk10,025 crore, while the amount was Tk11,608 crore in the first three months of the previous financial year.

Terming the drop in govt debt from savings certificates as a positive side, Policy Research Institute Executive Director HM Mansur said, "I would suggest reducing it [net debt] further. Because the government has to pay more interest here which would be a lot less in the banking sector."

Meanwhile, the government took loans to the tune of Tk33,379 crore from banks in the first six months of the current fiscal year, of which Tk12,598 have been used to pay back loans from before, bringing the net debt to Tk18,781 crore in the banking sector.

Generally, the government borrows from foreign and domestic sources to meet the budget deficit. The target for borrowing from the domestic sector in the current financial year is Tk1,13,453 crore. Of this, the government will borrow Tk76,452 crore from banks,

Tk32,000 crore from the National Savings Certificate, and Tk5,001 crore from other sectors.

Top News

savings certificates

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Top 10 items to buy at the Trade Fair

Top 10 items to buy at the Trade Fair

12h | Brands
Hasan Rahman, the retired NASA engineer holding a prototype of Taalpata, says policies should change to support tech companies. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Taalpata: A NASA engineer’s dream to make Tk12,000 laptops caught in bureaucracy’s web

13h | Panorama
The Queen has now stripped Prince Andrew of his military titles and royal patronages. Photo: Reuters

Prince Andrew and the monarchy’s royal mess

1d | Bloomberg Special
Photo: Reuters

ELLE magazine bans fur in all its titles to support animal welfare

1d | Mode

More Videos from TBS

Bose Brothers: Historic Restaurant of Chittagong

Bose Brothers: Historic Restaurant of Chittagong

1d | Videos
As pandemic bites, old flat sales surge

As pandemic bites, old flat sales surge

1d | Videos
Djokovic facing deportation from Australia after losing court appeal

Djokovic facing deportation from Australia after losing court appeal

1d | Videos
Page of Spider-Man comic sells for $ 3.36 million

Page of Spider-Man comic sells for $ 3.36 million

1d | Videos

Most Read

1
A single race concludes at three laps on the track which adds up to a distance of about 1.3 kilometres. Photo: Noor-A-Alam
Panorama

Go Kart Courtside: Advancing amusement in eastern Dhaka

2
Brac Bank increases junior-grade salaries up to 50%
Banking

Brac Bank increases junior-grade salaries up to 50%

3
Mukta Biriyani began by only selling beef chaap and polau, but its popularity grew fast based on the strength of its recipes. Photos: TBS
Food

Mukta Biryani: the best place for duck roast and pigeon bhuna

4
How Summit takes new step abroad in Indian power plant
Energy

How Summit takes new step abroad in Indian power plant

5
Photo: TBS
Covid-19 in Bangladesh

Bangladesh bans public gatherings from 13 Jan as Covid cases spike

6
Ground Zero: Shooting colours in Bangladesh’s sole paintball centre
Panorama

Ground Zero: Shooting colours in Bangladesh’s sole paintball centre