Sales of commodities at fair prices launched in Faridpur

Livestock and Fisheries Minister Abdur Rahman inaugurates the sale of milk, eggs, and beef at fair prices in Madhukhali of Faridpur on Saturday. Photo: Courtesy
Livestock and Fisheries Minister Abdur Rahman inaugurates the sale of milk, eggs, and beef at fair prices in Madhukhali of Faridpur on Saturday. Photo: Courtesy

Livestock and Fisheries Minister Abdur Rahman on Saturday (30 March) inaugurated the sale of milk, eggs, and beef at fair prices in Madhukhali, Faridpur.

During the inauguration programme, the minister said that Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina is trying to do good for the people of the country despite various conspiracies.

The minister further said that the initiative was taken by the Ministry of Fisheries and Livestock considering the plight of the common people during the holy month of Ramadan.

Under the initiative, people will be able to buy 11 eggs for Tk100, one litre of milk for Tk70, and one kilogram of beef for Tk600.

The minister said that the programme was initially launched in 25 spots in Dhaka city and has now been expanded to 32 spots. It has also been launched in 18 districts outside the capital. The programme will continue in Madhukhali until April 5.

The minister said that the initiative was taken considering the low-income people. He urged everyone to ensure that these poor people can buy beef, milk, and eggs at this fair price.

District Livestock Officer Dr Sanjib Kumar Biswas, Upazila Chairman Shahidul Islam, Upazila Nirbahi Officer Mamun Ahmed Anik, Pourashava Mayor Morshed Rahman Limon, Upazila Livestock Officer Sudeb Kumar Das, and Upazila Awami League General Secretary Rezaul Haque Boku attended the programme.

commodities / Faridpur

