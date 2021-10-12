Saif Powertec to build inland container depot in Chattogram

Saif Powertec Limited, the terminal operator of Chattogram port, is going to begin construction of a new inland container depot (ICD) with an estimated expense of Tk300 crore.

The new ICD will be built in the Halishahar area on the outskirts of the port city on a 21.29acre land owned by the Bangladesh Railway.

The planned container depot will have the capacity to handle over one lakh containers a year, said people linked to the project, adding that it will create about 500 jobs and contribute to a yearly business of Tk120 crore.

An agreement on this between Bangladesh Railway's Container Company of Bangladesh (CCBL) and Saif Powertec is set to be signed on 19 October.

Earlier on 17 May 2016, the railway ministry formed CCBL in a bid to boost railway container transport. Railway authorities later allocated 21.29acre land under the CCBL for the construction of ICD.

A tender for the construction of ICD opened on 3 February this year. After three and a half months of the tender process, CCBL selected Saif Powertech for the project.

Belal Uddin, managing director of CCBL, said a total of 14 companies, including four foreign ones, bought schedules to bid for the ICD construction. Experience in the ICD sector, including container terminal operation, handling of at least 50,000 TEUs of containers were conditions for the ideal candidate for the project. Other conditions included designing the place, preparing financial management and drafting the ICD management plan.

"Saif Powertech will build and operate the ICD as per terms of the agreement. Seven crores will be given to CCBL as signing money. Saif Powertech will give 21.50% of the profits made from ICD operation to CCBL," he said.

"The investment will be around Tk300 crore and this ICD can handle more than 1 lakh containers a year using modern equipment," added Belal Uddin.

Currently, 19 private ICDs are operational in Chattogram, which handle an average of 16 lakh TEUs of containers per year.

Chattogram port, the main seaport of the country, handles 92% of the import and export trade. 98% of the total containers transported in the country are transported through the port. 80% of these containers are transported by road from Chattogram port, 18% by sea and the remaining 4% by the railways.

The Chattogram port handles 30lakh TEUs of containers, of which 65% is done by Saif Powertec, which also operates the Chattogram Container Terminal (CCT) and New Mooring Container Terminal (NCT). The company has been involved in the operation of Chattogram port since 2007.

According to the agreement, Saif Powertec will hand over a fully operational ICD after a 20-year term, when the operating entity will be selected through an open tender.