S Korea proposes collaboration in projects using drone technology

TBS Report
03 January, 2022, 07:05 pm
Last modified: 03 January, 2022, 07:17 pm

S Korea proposes collaboration in projects using drone technology

South Korea has proposed piloting a World Bank-funded project in Bangladesh on water quality management and aquaculture using drone technology, the ICT Division said on Monday.

The East Asian country is also interested in establishing a GEO Specialised Lab in Bangladesh, according to a press statement of the ICT (information and communication technology) Division.  

Lee Jang-Keun, South Korean ambassador to Bangladesh, made the proposal at a meeting with State Minister Zunaid Ahmed Palak in the ICT Tower.

They also emphasised building the capacity of ministries and agencies concerned in implementing the projects.

They agreed on a February coordination meeting between the two countries regarding the implementation of the discussed projects in February.

State Minister Zunaid said effective coordination measures should be taken by government agencies for the use of drone technology.

To this end, he stressed the importance of building the capacity of the environment, forest and climate change ministry, the fisheries and livestock ministry, land ministry, civil aviation and tourism ministry, the water resources ministry, and other agencies concerned.

The meeting also discussed taking initiatives utilising the Korea International Cooperation Agency to build the efficiency of Bangladeshi govt officials in installing a geo specialised lab.

The South Korean envoy promised all-out support of his country in the development of Bangladesh's ICT sector.

Lee said Bangladesh has become an emerging economy in the world and both countries will collaborate in several sectors, including technology.

 

