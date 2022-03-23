WTO’s EIF to support RMG industry to enhance trade competitiveness

RMG

TBS Report
23 March, 2022, 08:10 pm
Last modified: 23 March, 2022, 08:15 pm

WTO’s EIF to support RMG industry to enhance trade competitiveness

A delegation of the Enhanced Integrated Framework (EIF) of the World Trade Organization (WTO) has called on BGMEA President Faruque Hassan at the latter's office in Gulshan.

They discussed potential areas where the EIF can support the RMG industry of Bangladesh to improve its trade capacity and enhance export competitiveness.

The EIF delegation led by its Executive Director Ratnakar Adhikari also included EIF Senior Coordinator Hang TT Tran, and EIF Regional Portfolio Manager David Daepp.

Md Hafizur Rahman, Project Director, Export Diversification and Competitiveness Development Project (Tier-II) and DG, WTO Cell, Ministry of Commerce was also present at the meeting.

BGMEA is establishing the Centre of Innovation, Efficiency and OSH with the support from the EIF II. The centre aims to advance Bangladesh's apparel industry with knowledge, skills and technical know-how.

The centre will serve the industry in developing its capacities in the changing business landscape to face the future challenges.

BGMEA President Faruque Hassan thanked the EIF delegation for visiting BGMEA and sought more support from EIF for the RMG industry in the coming days.

Earlier, a delegation of BGMEA headed by President Faruque Hassan met with the WTO Director-General Dr Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala in Geneva February where they urged the WTO for supporting Bangladesh to improve the trade capacity and competitiveness.

