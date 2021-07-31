Workers cannot be forced to rejoin work: BGMEA president

RMG

TBS Report
31 July, 2021, 04:15 pm
Last modified: 31 July, 2021, 04:16 pm

Workers cannot be forced to rejoin work: BGMEA president

BGMEA President Faruque Hassan today told The Business Standard that workers cannot be forced to return to work at a time when factories are set to open. 

He said while factories would be reopened, they must strictly maintain all health protocols, including ensuring social distancing at entrances and exits too.  He also said that factories will be reopened with only those workers who are based in nearby locations.

Faruque also assured that workers will not lose their jobs if they fail to rejoin work during the lockdown, adding that once the lockdown is lifted the workers can gradually return to work.

He also said that the raw materials which have clogged up containers at the port during the lockdown must be immediately released.

All export-oriented industries, including the readymade garment sector, will resume production from 1 August amid the prevailing Covid-19 restrictions.  

The cabinet division issued a notification in this connection on Friday after business leaders had kept asking the government for permission to operate factories amid the ongoing lockdown.

