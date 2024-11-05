Surging orders set to boost denim exports

Over 44 exhibitors from seven countries including India, Pakistan, China, Turkey, Spain, and Italy, participate in a two-day expo that began yesterday at the International Convention City, Bashundhara in Dhaka. Photo: Collected

Bangladeshi denim exporters, denim fabric millers, and their buyers are very optimistic about business growth this year, as they are receiving more orders thanks to the economic recovery in their major export destinations.

By the end of this year, the sector may recover the business lost last year and reach new heights, according to conversations with The Business Standard during a denim expo that kicked off in Dhaka yesterday.

Syed M Tanvir, managing director of Pacific Jeans, said, "We have a good number of orders to run our production at full capacity, producing about 1.5 lakh units of jeans per day.

"Thanks to the influx of orders, we hope to achieve growth of up to 12%. We are currently seeing a good number of inquiries from buyers for next year's spring and summer orders."

He noted that last year the company surpassed the $500 million export mark and expressed hope that by the end of this year, the country would achieve 3% to 5% growth.

Shovon Islam, managing director of Sparrow Group, reported that his factories are operating beyond capacity, and to manage the additional orders, the group has already started a new unit.

"To handle the extra orders, we are collaborating with some subcontracting factories," he added.

Echoing the sentiments of denim makers, Tanvir Ahmed, managing director of Envoy Textiles, mentioned that the textile mill has been operating at 100% capacity for the past couple of months, with orders for the coming months ensuring full production.

He said most buyers are increasing their orders, indicating that Envoy Textiles is poised to perform better this year. To add more value, the company is also planning to install a new recycling plant, considering that many brands have set goals to increase the use of recycled yarn by 2030.

Shams Mahmud, managing director of Shasha Denims, echoed the sentiments of the Envoy Textiles chief, saying that they have also seen growth in orders for fabrics.

Showkat Aziz Russell, managing director of Amber Denim Mills, said his factory is producing about 55 million yards per month. However, he noted that an uninterrupted power supply remains a significant challenge for the textile industry.

He further said the denim mill has been experiencing around 20% growth each year, and he expects similar growth this year as well, despite some agitation over labour issues.

Russell, who is also the president of the Bangladesh Textile Mills Association, emphasised the need for stability in the industrial zone for business operations and growth, urging the government to take necessary steps to address these challenges.

"This situation is different from the past, as the country is entering a new era following the student movement. Hopefully, our future will be better, and we see a promising prospect in this sector," he added.

'Good opportunities here'

Ziaur Rahman, H&M regional head for Bangladesh, Pakistan, and Ethiopia, said, "We see good opportunities here for business, considering the production capacity and affordability."

"No other countries have the capacity to replace position of Bangladesh," he said, and suggested improvements in three areas: labour relations, mid-level management, and technology adaptation.

Pacific Jeans's Tanvir acknowledged that the country has both challenges and opportunities, stating that it now depends on exporters' capacity to explore these opportunities.

He added that individual company leadership must work on their strategies to achieve their goals, noting, "Product innovations and sustainability will give them an advantage for business growth."

Highlighting the strengths of the country, Tanvir said, "The Bangladesh denim industry has the capacity to produce all segments, from lower to higher, including fabrics and finished products. To increase export earnings, we need to focus on the production of higher-end segments."

Bangladesh currently has over 40 denim mills, which together meet more than 50% of the denim fabric requirements for the export-oriented garment industry.

The country's denim exports are estimated to be around $5 billion annually, and it has become the largest denim exporter to the USA and the EU over the last couple of years.

The 17th edition of the Bangladesh Denim Expo, an internationally acclaimed trade show, began at the International Convention City, Bashundhara, in Dhaka yesterday morning, aiming to strengthen the country's reputation in the denim industry.

The two-day event, organised by the Bangladesh Apparel Exchange, showcases Bangladesh's dynamic denim industry, bringing together over 44 exhibitors from seven countries, including India, Pakistan, China, Turkey, Spain, and Italy.

The expo highlights the latest trends in sustainable and responsible denim production, positioning Bangladesh as a key player in the global denim market. With the theme "The Blue New World," this year's expo embodies a fresh commitment to eco-friendly practices, responsible fashion, and cutting-edge innovations in the denim sector.

Through exhibitions, panel discussions, and seminars, the event aims to enhance Bangladesh's reputation as a trusted source of sustainable, high-quality jeans.

Organisers say it serves as a key platform for networking and knowledge-sharing, offering insights into sustainability, technology, and design.