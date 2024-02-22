Skill development, welfare of women RMG workers stressed

RMG

TBS Report
22 February, 2024, 07:40 pm
Last modified: 22 February, 2024, 07:43 pm

22 February, 2024, 07:40 pm

Last modified: 22 February, 2024, 07:43 pm

As per the Export Promotion Bureau, 60% of the country’s RMG workers are women 

TBS Report
22 February, 2024, 07:40 pm
Last modified: 22 February, 2024, 07:43 pm
For the RMG industry, incentives serve as a crucial lifeline during turbulent times. Photo: Rajib Dhar
For the RMG industry, incentives serve as a crucial lifeline during turbulent times. Photo: Rajib Dhar

A comprehensive strategy is essential to create a resilient and equitable environment for women workers in the country's apparel sector, and ensure their well-being and rights amidst evolving economic and technological landscapes, stakeholders have said.

They said to ensure sustainable growth in the industry, there must be a concerted effort to enhance the productivity and well-being of workers. This entails a focus on improving the health of women workers, promoting financial inclusion, and facilitating skills development to align with the industry's changing landscape. 

The observations were made during a dialogue, "Embracing Wellbeing: Nurturing the Future of Apparel Workers in the Industry," attended by the stakeholders of the garment sector on Thursday.

Management consulting firm Lightcastle Partners, in collaboration with Policy Exchange of Bangladesh, organised the dialogue at a hotel in the capital's Gulshan. 

In his speech, Md Selim Hossen, deputy secretary of the commerce ministry, highlighted the strategic necessity of ensuring the well-being of women workers in the apparel sector for sustainable growth.

M Masrur Reaz, chairman and CEO of Policy Exchange Bangladesh; Zahedul Amin, co-founder and director of Lightcastle Partners; Faisal Bin Seraj, country representative of the Asia Foundation; Ainee Islam, director of Programme Development of The Asia Foundation; Syed Abdul Hamid, Professor of Institute of Health Economics of Dhaka University; Mehruna Islam Chowdhury, Business and Human Rights Specialist of UNDP Bangladesh; Asif Ibrahim, vice chairman of New Age Group; Md Fazlul Hoque, managing director of Plummy Fashion; Ferdaus Ara Begum, CEO of Business Initiative Leading Development, among others, also spoke at the event.                   

They acknowledged that some factory owners and stakeholders have commendably undertaken initiatives for the welfare of women workers at their own expense. 

However, citing a report titled "Threads of Progress: A Comprehensive Landscape Study of the Apparel Industry and the Future of Women Workers" published by LightCastle Partners in collaboration with Policy Exchange, they pointed out that a significant portion of owners has not been proactive in taking initiatives to enhance the well-being of the workers.

Samiha Anwar, business consultant of LightCastle Partners, was the key moderator.  

The event was held as part of Bunon 2030 project titled "Oporajita: Collective Impact on Future of Work," which is funded by the H&M Foundation with the support of The Asia Foundation.

Based on data from the Export Promotion Bureau in 2023, the apparel sector contributes to a significant 84.5% of the country's exports, and employing around 49 lakh workers, with 60% of them being women.

 

