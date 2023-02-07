RMG factories running below capacity due to less work orders: BGMEA chief

Bangladeshi ready-made garment factories are currently running below capacity due to a drop in work orders amid the volatility of the global economy driven by the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war, said Bangladesh Garment Manufacturers and Exporters Association (BGMEA) President Faruqe Hassan.

"As a result most factories are unable to run the their units for the daily 8 hours while a number of factories have suspended production for two to three days a week," he said, in a written statement on Tuesday (7 February) at a press brief on the law and order issues in the RMG sector at the BGMEA conference room in the capital.

Under the circumstances, the RMG sector is unable to bear the burden of sudden price hikes of electricity and gas, he said.

The BGMEA president also expressed concerns over the theft of export-bound goods on highways and urged authorities to take appropriate measures to stop such incidents as well as bring the responsible to accountability.