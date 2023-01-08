RMG accessory-makers seek raw material import approval authority

The Bangladesh Garment Accessories and Packaging Manufacturers and Exporters Association wants the authority to approve the raw material import entitlement of RMG accessories to avoid harassment, complications and delay.

The association has also sought the government's policy support including the extension of trade licence validity to five years instead of the existing one year.

Moazzem Hossain Moti, president of the organisation, made these demands at a press conference at a hotel in Karwan Bazar of the capital on Sunday.

The press conference was organised to inform about the four-day exhibition International Garment Accessories & Packaging Expo (GAPEXPO), to be held from 11 January at the International Convention City, Bashundhara (ICCB).

The expo will feature machineries of garment accessories and various types of yarns among other RMG accessories.

The RMG accessories makers have been seeking the authority to determine raw material import entitlement as the Bangladesh Garment Manufacturers and Exporters Association (BGMEA) and the Bangladesh Knitwear Manufacturers and Exporters Association (BKMEA) currently have the power to issue utility declaration for raw material import.

As a result, about 3,000 garment exporters who are members of these two organisations do not have to approach the Customs Bond Commissionerate of the National Board of Revenue (NBR) for entitlement permission.

Besides, there are allegations that exporters face harassment and have to bear extra expenses while securing utility permission from the customs.

The RMG accessories makers brought up the issues at the press conference.

"There is a notification in this regard (which empowers this organisation to issue utility permission). But it was not implemented," said Moazzem Hossain Moti.

"If the raw material cannot be imported on time due to complications, the purchase order is cancelled. We call on the authorities to make the association the utility permission issuing authority instead of the customs," he said.

Besides, up to 32 licences are required from various agencies and renewing them every year costs both time and money, pointed out the RMG accessories association president.

The association currently has 1,900 member factories, of which about 1,500 are operational. Currently, the investment in the garment accessories and packaging sector is Tk40,000 crore. Some 7 lakh workers are employed in the sector, which has been exporting $7 billion worth of products on an average in recent years.

The local accessories manufactures are currently meeting 90% demand of the garments accessories while they have the capacity to meet 100% of the industry's demand.

Four expos on accessories, machinery, tech and textiles

The four exhibitions to be held under GAPEXPO are Garment Technology Show Bangladesh (GTB), Garment Accessories and Packaging Show, International Yarn and Fabrics Show and Indian Textile and Trade Fair, Bangladesh.

Among them, Indian Textile and Trade Fair, Bangladesh is going to be held for the first time. ASK Trade and Exhibition Private Limited's managing director Bhuiyan Tipu Sultan said, "The latest machinery used in the garment and accessories sector of Bangladesh will be brought to this exhibition.

A variety of bridal wear will be showcased, especially with different types of yarns, fabrics as well as bridal ones made using lace, lace materials and accessories. Some 65 companies from Gujarat, India are going to participate in the exhibition.

A total of 250 exhibitors will display their products and technologies in 650 stalls at this year's exhibition, in which companies from 18 countries will participate, according to the organisers.

ASK Trade and Exhibition Private Limited Nandagopal K, BGAPMEA vice president Mohammad Belal, Zahir Uddin Haider spoke at the press conference among others.