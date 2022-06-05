Pressure for wage hike mounting on RMG owners

RMG

Reyad Hossain, Jasim Uddin & Zia Chowdhury
05 June, 2022, 10:55 pm
Last modified: 05 June, 2022, 11:09 pm

Related News

Pressure for wage hike mounting on RMG owners

A section of factory owners and labour leaders are smelling conspiracy behind the sudden labour unrest demanding pay raise

Reyad Hossain, Jasim Uddin & Zia Chowdhury
05 June, 2022, 10:55 pm
Last modified: 05 June, 2022, 11:09 pm
Photo: TBS
Photo: TBS

With prices of essential commodities skyrocketing, RMG workers' demand for pay raise is increasing day by day – one year before the due time for wage restructuring according to the labour law as the last wage board for the RMG sector was fixed in December 2018.

Labour leaders say the movement for a pay hike may spread to other industrialised areas of the country.

A section of factory owners and labour leaders are smelling a conspiracy behind the sudden labour unrest demanding a pay raise.

But workers say they are having a hard time coping with rising commodity prices. Therefore, they are urging a review of the existing wage board.

Meanwhile, the IndustryAll Bangladesh Council, a platform of one of the most influential labour federations in the country, which is affiliated with around 18 labour federations, has written to the government twice demanding an increase in wages for garment workers.

The letter, sent at the end of March, highlighted the current state of living conditions of workers and noted that labour unrest could escalate at any time.

According to the Bangladesh Bureau of Statistics (BBS), inflation has risen by almost 20% in the three-and-a-half years from January 2020 to April last year, following a rise in wages for workers in the sector. Although labour organisations claim, this rate is much higher.

RMG entrepreneurs are feeling the pressure already when it comes to increasing the wages of the workers anew.

At present the minimum wage of garment workers is Tk8,000 per month.

Shovon Islam, managing director of Sparrow Group, which exports garments worth about $200 million a year and employs about 14,000 workers, told The Business Standard, "Inflation has increased, true, so has worker wages."

He also said that, "The price of the product is not increasing according to the production cost. Orders are already declining in the coming months. In such a situation, we cannot take the burden of raising wages anew. It would be suicidal."

He cited a source close to the CEO of Walmart, one of the largest brands in the United States, as saying that the United States now has an inventory of 6.5 billion pieces of clothing.

"The workers in my factory get an average salary of Tk 12,000 a month, more than the government announced wages," he added.

Fazlee Shamim Eshan, managing director at Fatullah Apparel, a Narayanganj-based knitwear factory, told The Business Standard that the demand for workers' wages was reasonable at a time when commodity prices were rising.

"But the current Russia-Ukraine war has turned the tide. Order flow has decreased. We can't even ask them for extra prices," he said.

"It is the responsibility of the government to support the low-earners. They need to be provided food at subsidised rates. But the factory owners can't bear the pressure," he added.

What the labour leaders say:

The workers involved in the road blockade in Mirpur on Sunday, the second day after the unrest started on Saturday, have been demanding an increase in wages.

Md Sabuj, a worker of Snowtex garments told the media that the salary they are getting from 2019 did not increase a single penny in the last four years.

"We are getting the same salary from 2019 but the household cost and commodity prices have doubled within this time," he added.

Labour leader Nazma Akter, president of the Bangladesh Sammilito Garment Sramik Federation, told The Business Standard, "You all know how much commodity prices have risen in the last three years. Workers are not able to run their families even after working 14 hours. Salary needs to be increased."

What does the labour law say:

The existing Labour Act of 2006 (amended in 2018) provides for a review of workers' wages every five years. The last minimum wage board for garment workers was formed in 2018 and implementation started in January 2019.

However, through the amendment of the law in 2013, which in section 140 (a) states that in special circumstances, the government can review even before five years if it wants.

There are examples of this in the past. Workers' wages were increased in 2013, three years after 2010.

The first minimum wage in the RMG sector in Bangladesh was formed in 1984 at Tk560. So far, the wages of workers in this sector have been revised a total of 6 times. The latest minimum wage is Tk8,000.

According to Statistia's data of December 2021, Bangladesh has the lowest wage among the seven countries. Pakistan, Sri Lanka, India, Myanmar, Cambodia and Indonesia were respectively above Bangladesh.

Bangladesh / Top News

RMG Workers / protest / Salary hike

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Musk has used his Twitter bid to secure more attention for all of the things he doesn’t like about it. Photo: Reuters

Elon Musk has a ‘Super Bad Feeling.’ Should everyone?

8h | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

What Bangladesh can do to promote green businesses 

8h | Panorama
Picture: Courtesy

Pinky Promise by Nity: Making loungewear a part of everyday fashion

12h | Mode
Safe water is one of the most effective ways to improve children’s health and save lives. photo: Courtesy

Max TapWater: Ensuring safe water in rural areas

14h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Plan to increase subsidy in fuel and fertiliser

Plan to increase subsidy in fuel and fertiliser

2h | Videos
McDonald's to re-launch in Russia under new name

McDonald's to re-launch in Russia under new name

6h | Videos
'Jhamela Kini' buys unloved home appliances and fixes them for resale

'Jhamela Kini' buys unloved home appliances and fixes them for resale

9h | Videos
The death toll from the blast is rising

The death toll from the blast is rising

9h | Videos

Most Read

1
8 chartered accountants’ licence suspended
Economy

8 chartered accountants’ licence suspended

2
Motiur Rahman Mithon holds the camera during the filming of one of his famous prank videos. The Youtuber has more than 30 million subscribers and eight billion views in his different channels.
Features

Bangladesh’s king of YouTube is not who you think it is

3
Illustration: TBS
Pursuit

When visas are dearer than fully funded admissions

4
Johnny Depp wins defamation case against Amber Heard; Depp awarded $15m in damages
Splash

Johnny Depp wins defamation case against Amber Heard; Depp awarded $15m in damages

5
Photo: Collected
Banking

Bangladesh Bank increases policy rate to 5%

6
Singer KK dies during live performance in Kolkata
Splash

Singer KK dies during live performance in Kolkata