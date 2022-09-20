Indian Paramount Group keen to help increase capability of BGMEA innovation centre

India-based textile instruments manufacturer Paramount Group has expressed its interest to help the Bangladesh Garment Manufacturers and Exporters Association, also known as BGMEA, increase capability of its Centre of Innovation Efficiency and Occupational Safety and Health.

Paramount Group Chief Executive Officer Manjit Singh Saini showed the interest as he paid a courtesy call on BGMEA President Faruque Hassan at the BGMEA Complex in Dhaka on Tuesday, said a press release.

He discussed the ways how they can provide support to the centre.

During the meeting, Faruque Hassan said the BGMEA has set up the centre to support Bangladesh's RMG industry with knowledge, skills and technical know-how to face the future challenges and enhance its competitiveness in the long run.

Paramount Group Chief Innovation Officer Manoj K Srivastava, New Business Development Manager Shresht Singh and Assistant Manager Shubham Jha were also present at the event, the release reads.