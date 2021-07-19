Over 99% factories paid salary, Eid bonus to workers: BGMEA

The garment workers from 99.74% factories of Dhaka and Chattogram received salary of June and bonus for Eid-ul-Adha, according to Bangladesh Garment Manufacturers and Exporters Association (BGMEA).

Among the 1,912 factories in Dhaka and Chattogram,1907 factories already paid workers' salary and Eid bonus.

The trade organisation of garments manufacturers said it in a report regarding salary and bonus of Eid-ul-Adha published on Monday.

BGMEA came up with the report after inspecting 1,666 factories in Dhaka and 246 in Chattogram.

Besides, the process of payment is underway in the remaining five factories, BGMEA said.