New RMG wage structure to take effect from 1 December: Monnujan Sufian

An RMG factory. Photo: TBS
An RMG factory. Photo: TBS

Readymade garment workers' new wage structure will be finalised by 30 November and in effect from 1 December this year, State Minister for Labour and Employment Begum Monnujan Sufian said on Sunday (29 October).

She made this announcement at an emergency meeting with the trade union and federation leaders at Shromo Bhavan over the ongoing situation in the industrial zones.

"We called you to uncover the backstory behind the ongoing strike," she said, raising questions, "Are there any benefits for workers in a vandalised workplace? Ensuring peace in the workplace is key to positive outcomes for employees."

She added, "If any factory is vandalised, workers will be affected first."

Md Ehsan-e-Elah, secretary at the Ministry of Labour and Employment, said, "The RMG wage board has yet to reach a decision despite receiving proposals from both workers and factory owners' representatives. This provides us with an opportunity to discuss further before reaching a final decision."

In the last few days, some factories have faced shutdowns and vandalism, he said, adding that the export-oriented garment industry is a lifeline, and nobody should not do anything that will affect this industry.

However, at the meeting, ruling Awami League Presidium member Shajahan Khan expressed his concerns about certain external influences that seemed to be inciting the workers and prompting unnecessary demonstrations. He urged the timely announcement of an acceptable wage structure.

Readymade garments factory owners proposed to the minimum wage board Tk10,400 as the minimum monthly wage, against the proposal of Tk20,393 as the minimum wage from the workers' organisations at the fourth meeting of the wage board.

Different labour rights groups rejected both aforesaid proposals and instead demanded Tk23,000–Tk25,000 as the minimum monthly wage.

The Industrial Bangladesh Council (IBC), which consists of 18 labour federations, demands a Tk23,000 minimum wage, with a 65% basic wage and an annual 10% increment.

