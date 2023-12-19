Minimum wage of RMG workers is not a matter of shame: BGMEA president

The minimum wages as set by the government for the RMG workers is standard considering Bangladesh's perspective and it is not a matter of shame, Bangladesh Garment Manufacturers and Exporters Association (BGMEA) President Faruque Hassan said today.

"We're pledge-bound to provide salaries to the RMG workers regularly which has to be consistent in maintaining their livelihood," he told the media after a group of eight US Congress members penned a letter to the American Apparel & Footwear Association (AAFA) urging support for fairer wages and safeguarding of labour rights for Bangladeshi workers.

The signatories, comprising Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-MN), Rep. Jim McGovern (D-MA), Rep. Jan Schakowsky (D-IL), Reps. Raúl Grijalva, Barbara Lee, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, David Trone, and Susan Wild, collectively emphasised the need for AAFA's robust backing for fair compensation among Bangladesh's RMG workforce.

The BGMEA president said they are in favour of implementing such a wage structure which could be payable regularly.

He informed that the new wage structure for the RMG workers having a 56-percent hike is being implemented, adding that there will also be a five percent increment annually.

Faruque said the Congress members, alongside increasing the wages, have also advocated for increasing the price of the RMG items.

"Alongside the increased wages, the buyers should also increase the price of RMG items," he added.

The letter by the US Congress members delved into the aftermath of Bangladesh's wage board's recent wage hike announcement, critiquing the increase as insufficient to meet the surging cost of living.

The letter is endorsed by Academics Stand Against Poverty, Asian Pacific American Labor Alliance (AFL-CIO Affiliate), Industrial Global Union, Institute for Policy Studies – Global Economy Project, Labour Behind the Label, Oxfam America, and Workers United (SEIU Affiliate).