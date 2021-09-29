Improved sanitation facilities for RMG workers 

RMG workers will get improved sanitation facilities at their residence in Kaliakair Upazila of Gazipur district.

A joint venture between Sajida Foundation and WaterAid, with the financial support of European fashion brand Lindex, kicked off the project titled "Improving Access to WASH services for RMG industry and workers". in Safipur of Kaliakair Upazila.

The project will be implemented jointly with the RMG industry establishments, community and schools in Kaliakair, reads a press release.

The project will ensure awareness of safe water in the housing of RMG workers, improved sanitation, construction or renovation of handwashing facilities, development of hygiene in factories and schools.

There will also be facilities to collect and use rainwater in an RMG factory and usable sanitation facilities for all in two schools.