Govt to supervise the RMG Sustainability Council activities

RMG

TBS Report
16 November, 2021, 10:10 pm
Last modified: 16 November, 2021, 10:13 pm

Related News

Govt to supervise the RMG Sustainability Council activities

The Government Coordination Council will ensure that the RMG Sustainability Council’s activities do not conflict with other regulatory bodies

TBS Report
16 November, 2021, 10:10 pm
Last modified: 16 November, 2021, 10:13 pm
File Photo: Mumit M/TBS
File Photo: Mumit M/TBS

The commerce ministry has formed the Government Coordination Council (GCC) to supervise the activities of the RMG Sustainability Council (RSC), a private organisation that oversees the safety standards at the readymade garment factories.

The GCC will ensure that the RSC's activities do not conflict with other government regulatory bodies, coordinate the RSC's work, resolve any grievances and provide necessary guidance.

The Ministry of Commerce announced the formation of the GCC on 15 October. 

Following the Rana Plaza accident, two platforms of European and American buyers – the Bangladesh Accord and the Alliance for Bangladesh Workers' Safety – have been operating since 2013 to oversee the safety measures of the Bangladeshi garment factories. 

In 2020, the Alliance and the Accord handed over their responsibilities to the Nirapon and the RSC respectively, which were formed based on a framework similar to the former organisations.

The RSC, which currently oversees about 1,500 garment factories in the country, was formed on an initiative of the Bangladesh Garment Manufacturers and Exporters Association (BGMEA), an organisation of the garment factory owners.

The RSC is licensed by the Ministry of Commerce, which said the issue of formation of the GCC at the initiative of the government is mentioned in the terms of the RSC license.

While the RSC is in operation, the Bangladesh Accord has recently announced to extend the tenure and expanse of their activities, which has created new concerns among factory owners. 

Top News

RMG / RMG Sustainability Council / Government of Bangladesh / Government Coordination Council (GCC) / Bangladesh Accord / Alliance for Bangladesh Workers’ Safety

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

Karnaphuli Char to have Chattogram Administrative Hub

Karnaphuli Char to have Chattogram Administrative Hub

1d | Videos
Dance Alifia dance

Dance Alifia dance

1d | Videos
TBS wellbeing: Diabetes prevention

TBS wellbeing: Diabetes prevention

1d | Videos
UN climate summit COP26 ends with promises

UN climate summit COP26 ends with promises

1d | Videos

Most Read

1
Japan's SoftBank to aquire 20% stake in bKash
Economy

Japan's SoftBank to aquire 20% stake in bKash

2
Representational image. Photo: Reuters
Transport

No more seating service in Dhaka: Public transport owners

3
A senior engineer at Neural Semiconductor Limited conducting a knowledge sharing session with newly recruited engineers. Photo: Noor A Alam
Panorama

An RMG sector giant is looking to turn Bangladesh into the next chip-making hub

4
A lofty river plan to make Dhaka livable again
Bangladesh

A lofty river plan to make Dhaka livable again

5
MEE protocol to be used for first time in Bangladesh-Pakistan series
Sports

MEE protocol to be used for first time in Bangladesh-Pakistan series

6
Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport, Dhaka/Photo- Zia Chowdhury/TBS
Aviation

Flights suspension at Dhaka airport for 8 hours every day from Dec 9 to Mar 10