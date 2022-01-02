Govt preparing national chemical guidelines

RMG

TBS Report
02 January, 2022, 07:05 pm
Last modified: 02 January, 2022, 07:08 pm

Related News

Govt preparing national chemical guidelines

The guideline will give textile and garment factories guidance to resource efficient management of chemicals

TBS Report
02 January, 2022, 07:05 pm
Last modified: 02 January, 2022, 07:08 pm
Govt preparing national chemical guidelines

The Ministry of Commerce is preparing a National Chemical Management Guidelines for the textile and garments industry of Bangladesh. 

The Deutsche Gesellschaft für Internationale Zusammenarbeit (GIZ) GmbH on behalf of the Government of the Federal Republic of Germany is helping the commerce ministry to develop the guideline. 

A consultation session was organised by the commerce ministry on 2 January to share the draft guidelines with the stakeholders and gather their suggestions on it, read a press release.  

The guideline will give textile and garment factories guidance to resource efficient management of chemicals in a way that is safe for the people working in the factories and at the same time environment friendly. 

Although Bangladesh is in the second position for quite a long time now as far as export of textile and garments in the global market, there is no national guideline governing the management of chemicals. 

Consequently, the textile sector is forced to comply with different standards set by different fashion brands. A comprehensive national guideline on chemical management would help address this challenge. 

The draft guidelines have been developed through separate consultation with the main stakeholder groups. 

The consultation session was presided over by Mst Kamrunnaher, joint secretary of Ministry of Commerce. 

Representatives from the Ministry of Commerce, Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change, Ministry of Industries, and Ministry of Labour and Employment took part in the discussion. 

National Chemical Management Guidelines / RMG

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Koenigsegg teases new hypercar for 2022

Koenigsegg teases new hypercar for 2022

46m | Wheels
Photo: Collected

Tips to create a festive look

7h | Mode
Photo: Courtesy

Groove: Dignifying local fabrics with splendour

8h | Mode
This year will be tougher for the financial markets and the economy. Photo: Bloomberg

Consider a flat year for stocks in 2022 a success

8h | Analysis

More Videos from TBS

Where is Afghan Monalisa now?

Where is Afghan Monalisa now?

6m | Videos
Amazing health benefits of grapes

Amazing health benefits of grapes

11m | Videos
How banks made millions from shady stock deals?

How banks made millions from shady stock deals?

11m | Videos
Incentive raised to boost remittance inflow

Incentive raised to boost remittance inflow

1h | Videos

Most Read

1
Photo: TBS
Transport

Dhaka Nagar Paribahan starts pilot run

2
House catches fire after sky lantern falls on it
Bangladesh

House catches fire after sky lantern falls on it

3
A top shot of Dhaka city. The photo was taken from the Gulshan area in the capital. Photo: TBS
Infrastructure

DAP looks to make Dhaka liveable by 2035 – amid realtors’ opposition

4
Photo: Collected
World+Biz

UK plans to end private car ownership

5
Photo: Collected
Banking

BB governor instructs banks to standardise freshers’ salaries  

6
Bangladesh to become 24th largest economy by 2036: Report
Economy

Bangladesh to become 24th largest economy by 2036: Report