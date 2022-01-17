Garment workers demand food rations

Leaders of readymade garment (RMG) workers have demanded food ration facilities for RMG workers as the prices of daily necessities continue to rise.

They made the demand at a meeting with the leaders of Bangladesh Garment Manufacturers and Exporters Association (BGMEA) at the BGMEA complex in Uttara on Monday.

They demanded garment industry owners provide daily commodities including rice, pulses, and cooking oil to garment workers at low prices.

Sirajul Islam Roni, president of the Bangladesh National Garments Workers Federation, who was present at the meeting, told The Business Standard, "The prices of daily essentials have increased a lot recently. We have told garment factory owners that workers should be given rations of daily necessities."

Demanding that owners and the government take the responsibility in this regard, he said, "The issue was discussed in detail at the meeting. A decision has been made to hold a joint meeting on the issue later."

BGMEA President Faruque Hassan presided over the meeting.

The BGMEA sent a press release to the media about the meeting attended by leaders of BGMEA and various levels of the garment sector.

However, three leaders, including the BGMEA president, were called on their mobile phones to get details about the issue of ration facilities, but in vain.