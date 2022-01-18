Garment accessories makers for extending trade licence validity to three years

TBS report
18 January, 2022, 09:55 pm
Last modified: 18 January, 2022, 10:06 pm



Garment accessories makers of the country want the validity of their trade licence and other relevant documents to be extended to three years.

The RMG industry has undergone a transformation in terms of working conditions in factories, the next step would be to find long term solutions to protect workers against such disasters. Photo: Mumit M
The RMG industry has undergone a transformation in terms of working conditions in factories, the next step would be to find long term solutions to protect workers against such disasters. Photo: Mumit M

Mohammad Moazzem Hossain Moti, president of Bangladesh Garments Accessories & Packaging Manufacturers & Exporters Association proposed a meeting with Bangladesh Garment Manufacturer & Exporters Association (BGMEA) President Faruque Hassan on Monday, reads a press statement.

Along with the trade licence, Moazzem also sought extended validity for export registration certificates (ERC), import registration certificates (IRC), fire licences, etc.

Moazzem asked the BGMEA president to raise the demands before the government. 

Currently, the above-mentioned documents have a one-year validity.

In support of the demands, Moazzem argued mandatory documents for some civic services, including passports, vehicle fitness certificates and driving licences, are being issued with extended validity. So the government should do the same for the apparel accessories sector.

Garments accessories manufacturers also said on the occasion, entrepreneurs in this sector are being directly and indirectly harassed by the Customs Department due to some ambiguity in the policy of the National Board of Revenue, especially the Customs Department.

If this problem is not solved quickly, export earnings will be hampered, they added.

Meanwhile, BGMEA President Faruque assured leaders of the garments accessories sector about taking initiatives to resolve the raised issues by holding discussions with the concerned government departments.

