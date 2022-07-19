EU delegation to ask for raising minimum wage of RMG workers

A delegation of the European Parliament's Committee on International Trade (INTA) is set to increase pressure to increase the minimum salary for garment workers.

Their proposal will come in the light of increasing prices of essential commodities and cost of living, sources said.

At the same time, ahead of the elections, the government has also considered taking initiatives to form a new wage board to increase the wages of garment workers this year.

Seeking anonymity, officials and business leaders scheduled to meet the delegation told The Business Standard that the delegation will call for increasing the minimum wage.

The delegation will discuss the progress of GPS facility extension for six years after its three years grace period expires as Bangladesh is scheduled to graduate from LDC status by 2026, according to industry sources.

The delegation has scheduled meetings with the commerce minister Tipu Munshi, State Minister for Labour and employment Begum Mannujan Sufian, Minister for Law, Justice and Parliamentary Affairs Anisul Huq, State Minister for Foreign Affairs Shahriar alam, the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Labour and Employment and foreign affairs, beside BGMEA, BKMEA and BEF.

The delegation has also scheduled meetings with the EU ambassador, head of EU missions heads, trade unions, ILO and EU business brands in Bangladesh.

In a letter from the European Union (EU), it mentioned that a delegation of the INTA will be visiting Bangladesh from 18 to 20 July 2022.

The visiting delegation, led by Heidi Hautala and joined by five other Members of the European Parliament (MEPs) and five officials, already arrived on 17 July.

Earlier, former shipping minister and a member of the parliamentary standing committee on the labour and employment ministry Shajahan Khan hinted that, after at a meeting of the Department of Inspection for Factories and Establishments (DIFE).

He said the government would take initiatives to form a new wage board to increase the wages of garment workers soon.

Shahjahan said the issue would be taken up after State Minister for Labour Begum Mannujan Sufian returns to the country, as she was in Geneva, to attend the International Labour Conference.

He further said the wage board would be formed as soon as possible after consulting the prime minister.

On September 13, 2018, the government increased the minimum monthly wage of garment workers to Tk8,000 from Tk5,300, which came into effect from December that year.

BGMEA for ethical and fair price

BGMEA President Faruque Hassan said the EU delegation has called for ensuring freedom of expression and rights of trade unions in the export processing zones (EPZ) during a meeting on Monday.

He informed them that there is already freedom of trade unionism and expression, and also agreed to allow trade union in EPZ as per the country law.

The BGMEA president also asked for an ethical and fair price of Bangladesh apparels considering raw materials price hike.

Charles Whiteley, ambassador and head of delegation of the EU to Bangladesh, among others, was present at the meeting.