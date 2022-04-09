Duchess of Cambridge wears garment made in Bangladesh

The Duchess of Cambridge, Kate Middleton, has been recently seen wearing a G-Star pant made by MBM. Photo: Courtesy
The Duchess of Cambridge, Kate Middleton, has been recently seen wearing a G-Star pant made by MBM. Photo: Courtesy

The Duchess of Cambridge, Kate Middleton, has been recently seen wearing a G-Star pant made by MBM, a Bangladeshi garment factory, reads a press release. 

Late Mahmudur Rahman founded the MBM Group and is regarded as one of pioneers in the garment industry of Bangladesh. The Group is now led by Wasim Rahman as its Managing Director. 

Bangladesh has secured a trusted and strong position as a prestigious brand among tens of millions of people in more than 160 countries for garments 'Made in Bangladesh'.

Years of hard work, dedication, the commitment of workers and entrepreneurs, and continuous strive for excellence have made Bangladesh the second largest readymade garments exporter in the world. 

Garments made in Bangladesh with care and quality have earned the confidence of tens of millions of people all over the world. 

The tag 'Made in Bangladesh' has become synonymous with world-class quality that can be trusted without a doubt. 

The trust has been built upon the committed efforts and achievements made by the industry, especially in the areas of safety, sustainability, and social compliance, which have earned the sector global recognition.

Bangladesh's garment industry has also made exemplary strides in environmental sustainability, making the country home to the highest number of green garment factories in the world. 

Alongside the strides in safety and sustainability, the industry is also increasingly focusing on diversifying its products and building capacities to meet the demands of global brands and buyers. 

BGMEA President Faruque Hassan said, "We are proud of our garment industry which has not only made immense contribution to the socioeconomic transformation of Bangladesh, lifting millions of people from the abyss of poverty, empowering women, paving way for girls education, but also brought glory for the country by making a prestigious brand in the world."

"Bangladesh would continue its efforts to remain to be a preferred choice of global apparel brands as a safe, ethical and sustainable sourcing destination," he added. 

