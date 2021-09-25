Dhaka-based RMG digitisation start-up Merchant Bay raises $260,000 in pre-seed round

Dhaka-based RMG digitisation start-up Merchant Bay raised $260,000 in a pre-seed round to develop specialised business intelligence solutions, smart factory management tools and multi-sided platform services for the RMG industry of Bangladesh. Merchant Bay, a marketplace and software service provider in the apparel sector, raised the money through angel investors in a pre-seed round, says a press release by the company.

Chief Executive Officer of Merchant Bay Abrar Hossain Sayem said, "Merchant Bay began its journey with the goal of bringing about a qualitative change in the ready-made garment sector. This investment will help us to fully implement our ideas on digitisation of the readymade garment sector. We hope that this will enable us to quickly build Merchant Bay as a major driver of qualitative change in the garment sector in Bangladesh."

Merchant Bay started its journey in 2020 with the aims of digitising Bangladesh's RMG industry, linking the supply chain, and making the sourcing of global buyers from Bangladesh easy. Today, Merchant Bay has more than 1,000 suppliers on its platform.

For the past one year, the company has been working on increasing the digital literacy of the country's suppliers and conducting market research to identify areas in the industry where technology can help increase efficiency, the press release added.

During the Covid times, Merchant Bay helped many businesses to meet their sourcing needs through its online marketplace.

Through the Digital Trade Week, Merchant Bay connected representatives from 40 countries. It was able to connect 1,400 suppliers and 300 buyers during the event.

Currently, Merchant Bay is working towards building specialised management tools, services, and a B2B marketplace for the RMG industry.