BKMEA seeks 3 more years to repay salary stimulus

RMG

TBS Report
04 January, 2022, 11:00 pm
Last modified: 04 January, 2022, 11:04 pm

Related News

BKMEA seeks 3 more years to repay salary stimulus

The BKMEA also urged the central bank to increase export-development funds to $30 million

TBS Report
04 January, 2022, 11:00 pm
Last modified: 04 January, 2022, 11:04 pm
To expand the RMG sector to a more than $50-billion industry, Bangladesh needs to secure uninterrupted access to electricity and gas for the factories, among many other things. Photo: Mumit M
To expand the RMG sector to a more than $50-billion industry, Bangladesh needs to secure uninterrupted access to electricity and gas for the factories, among many other things. Photo: Mumit M

The Bangladesh Knitwear Manufacturers and Exporters Association (BKMEA) has requested the Bangladesh Bank to extend repayment period of salary stimulus loan, given to apparel factories to cushion pandemic fallout, to 42 months from the existing 18 months.

"We have paid six monthly instalments since mid-2021. Repaying the loan in the next 12 months would be very tough for us, particularly for our small-scale units, as we are yet to absorb Covid funk. In such a condition, we need more time," Mohammad Hatem, executive president at the BKMEA, told The Business Standard.

"So, we sought 36 months for repaying the outstanding amount," he also said, adding that the central bank assured of giving them at least 24 months.

BKMEA President AKM Salim Osman at a meeting made the request to Bangladesh Bank Governor Fazle Kabir at latter's office in the capital on Tuesday, while leaders from the Bangladesh Garment Manufacturers and Exporters Association were also present. 

The government in phases provided a stimulus fund of Tk10,500 crore to the apparel makers for paying salaries to their workers during the pandemic-led restrictions. On requests, it later extended moratorium facilities to the entrepreneurs in two phases. 

Finally, the manufacturers started to pay instalments from Mid last year.

Apart from the request of extending repayment tenure, the BKMEA also urged the central bank to increase export-development funds to $30 million for them and extend repayment tenure for the loans from the fund. 

Meanwhile, BGMEA President Faruque Hassan told the Business Standard, "Apart from today's [Tuesday] meeting, we earlier placed our demand before the Bangladesh Bank."

Top News

BKMEA

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Adding a mirror on the wall acts as a window, giving a more specious feel while bouncing light around the room. Photo: Courtesy

A minimalist life in a big city: Creating more from less

11h | Habitat
Due to overpopulation and unplanned urbanisation, Dhaka is already an unlivable city. Photo credit: Mumit M

The DAP and its legacy of never-ending changes

12h | Panorama
People who continue to travel to Chhera Dwip seem hardly aware of the ecological damage their visit would cause to the ailing island. Photo: Kamrun Naher Chandni

Why govt plans to save St Martins is falling by the wayside

13h | Panorama
Andy Jassy, Amazon’s new CEO, plans to take “the Chop” meetings where employees must come prepared, avoid ‘blue sky thinking’ and not drain money. Photo: Bloomberg

New Amazon CEO’s scary meetings make Sense

1d | Bloomberg Special

More Videos from TBS

Pakistan launches plastic road project

Pakistan launches plastic road project

7h | Videos
Emma in Tom's love

Emma in Tom's love

7h | Videos
NASA's Spirit Rover Lands on the Mars

NASA's Spirit Rover Lands on the Mars

7h | Videos
Hegra: A carved phenomenon envisioning the past

Hegra: A carved phenomenon envisioning the past

7h | Videos

Most Read

1
Photo: TBS
Transport

Dhaka Nagar Paribahan starts pilot run

2
Photo: Md Jahidul Islam
Bangladesh

Dhaka International Trade Fair kicks off at Purbachal

3
A top shot of Dhaka city. The photo was taken from the Gulshan area in the capital. Photo: TBS
Infrastructure

DAP looks to make Dhaka liveable by 2035 – amid realtors’ opposition

4
House catches fire after sky lantern falls on it
Bangladesh

House catches fire after sky lantern falls on it

5
Photo: Collected
Banking

BB governor instructs banks to standardise freshers’ salaries  

6
Photo: Collected
World+Biz

UK plans to end private car ownership