BGMEA wants NBR support for the backward linkage industries, sub-contractors

RMG

TBS Report
23 April, 2022, 07:55 pm
Last modified: 23 April, 2022, 07:59 pm

Related News

BGMEA wants NBR support for the backward linkage industries, sub-contractors

The BGMEA leaders called upon the revenue authorities to provide VAT exemption on products and services purchased locally

TBS Report
23 April, 2022, 07:55 pm
Last modified: 23 April, 2022, 07:59 pm
BGMEA wants NBR support for the backward linkage industries, sub-contractors

The Bangladesh Garment Manufacturers and Exporters Association (BGMEA) Saturday urged the National Board of Revenue (NBR) to provide facilities to the backward linkage industries and sub-contractors to help the growth of the RMG industry. 

The BGMEA President Faruque Hassan made the requests during his meeting with Zakia Sultana, a member (VAT and Policy) of the NBR, at her office in Dhaka.

Faruque Hassan requested the NBR to waive value-added tax on sub-contract manufacturing, as it puts subcontracting factories in financial distress.

He also urged the NBR to allow factories that do not have bonded warehouse licences to open back-to-back letters of credit for sourcing raw materials from the local market.

The BGMEA leaders called upon the revenue authorities to provide VAT exemption on products and services purchased locally to facilitate the garment industry to grow and sustain competition in the global market.

Zakia Sultana assured the BGMEA leaders of cooperation in this regard.

Kazi Mustafizur Rahman, Commissioner, customs bond commissionerate, Kazi Farid Uddin, first secretary (VAT Policy), and Kazi Rezaul Hasan, second secretary (VAT Act and Rule), were also present at the meeting.

Economy / Top News

BGMEA / NBR / RMG

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photo: Collected

Amazon takes on Ambani again in India. This time, over cricket

6h | Panorama
A pair of Hill Mynas. Photo: Enam Ul Haque

Hill Myna nesting: Hopefully, out of reach of the pet-traders

10h | Panorama
The economy of Bangladesh: Not yet out of the woods

The economy of Bangladesh: Not yet out of the woods

11h | Panorama
Royals at night: Toyota Crown sehri meet 2022

Royals at night: Toyota Crown sehri meet 2022

10h | Wheels

More Videos from TBS

How Guardiola uses his ball boys at Man City

How Guardiola uses his ball boys at Man City

52m | Videos
Who sanctioned Putin's two daughters and why

Who sanctioned Putin's two daughters and why

52m | Videos
Is Ruble moving at its own pace bypassing sanctions?

Is Ruble moving at its own pace bypassing sanctions?

1h | Videos
Russia Ukraine conflict: Mariupol falls

Russia Ukraine conflict: Mariupol falls

1h | Videos

Most Read

1
Why brain drain is set to rise
Migration

Why brain drain is set to rise

2
Photo: Collected
Economy

Rod, scrap market stagnates 

3
photo: Bayezid Hasan, Coca-Cola Bangladesh
Splash

Bulbuli: Rituraj and Nandita’s journey to Coke Studio Bangla

4
Phot: Collected
Telecom

BTCL launches pre-paid telephone, internet bundle service

5
We have gas reserve for 10 years only – then what?
Energy

We have gas reserve for 10 years only – then what?

6
Ukrainian tanks prepare for an attack against Russian forces in the Luhansk region of Ukraine on Feb. 26. ANATOLII STEPANOV/AFP VIA GETTY IMAGES
World+Biz

The West finally starts rolling out the big guns for Ukraine