BGMEA urges govt to expedite mega projects’ implementation 

Bangladesh Garment Manufacturers & Exporters Association (BGMEA) President Faruque Hassan has urged the government to expedite the implementation of infrastructure-mega projects and complete them as quickly as possible to stimulate the local economy and further facilitate exports.

Once the mega projects taken by the government are completed, it would significantly improve transport connectivity in the country and accelerate trade by reducing the cost of transportation and logistics, he said.

Faruque Hassan made the call during a meeting with Bridges Division Secretary Md Monjur Hossain at Setu Bhaban in Dhaka on Tuesday (25 January), reads a press release.

BGMEA Vice President Shahidullah Azim and Director Rajiv Chowdhury were also present at the meeting.

Faruque Hassan said the fashion seasons are becoming shorter and shorter where apparel manufacturers are pressurized to deliver products within a very strict time frame.

"Traffic congestion on the highways takes up very valuable time from the lead-time. Besides, additional time in transportation of raw materials and exportable goods from factories due to gridlock is adding to production cost," he said.

"So, it is of utmost important to complete the mega projects in the shortest possible time to remove existing traffic congestion on the highways, especially on the Dhaka-Gazipur route," he added.

He also urged the government to begin the implementation of the Dhaka-Ashulia elevated expressway project after ensuring alternative ways for use by commuters and vehicles during construction works.

The BGMEA President called for effective measures to maintain discipline on the highways as random on-street parking and makeshift shops and market also slows down traffic movement on the roads.

