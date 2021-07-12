BGMEA urges govt to beef up security on Highways

The Bangladesh Garment Manufacturers and Exporters Association (BGMEA) today urged the government to beef up security to prevent RMG goods theft on highways.

It also urged the government to boost police surveillance to prevent stealing of RMG export goods on Dhaka-Chattagram highway.

BGMEA President Faruque Hassan made the call during a meeting with Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan at the Bangladesh secretariat today, said a press release.

Senior Secretary to the Public Security Division under the Home Ministry Mostafa Kamal Uddin, Inspector General of Police Dr. Benazir Ahmed, Additional Inspector General of Industrial Police Shafiqul Islam, Additional Inspector General of Highway Police Mallick Faqrul Islam, Additional Commissioner (DB) of Dhaka Metropolitan Police AKM Hafiz Akhtar and other high officials of law enforcement agencies attended the meeting.

Former President of BGMEA Md. Siddiqur Rahman, incumbent BGMEA Senior Vice President SM Mannan (Kochi), Vice President Md. Shahidullah Azim, Vice President (Finance) Khandoker Rafiqul Islam, Vice President Md. Nasir Uddin and Directors Md. Khosru Chowdhury and Haroon Ar Rashid, and leaders of covered van owners association were also present at the meeting.

BGMEA President Faruque Hassan said increasing incidents of RMG goods theft on the highway do worry apparel exporters as they have to incur financial losses.

"Besides, such instances of stealing taint the image of Bangladesh when buyers discover rags and other materials filled by thieves in cargoes instead of finished garments," he added.

Faruque urged the government for increased vigilance by law enforcement agencies to stop thefts of RMG goods.

Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan directed the law enforcement agencies to be strict in preventing stealing of garment goods on the highway.

He assured that the Dhaka-Chattogram highway would be brought under CCTV surveillance and work in this regard has already started and would be completed within four months.

Kamal also directed to form a working committee headed by the Additional IGP of Highway Police involving representatives of law enforcement agencies, and BGMEA and covered van owners association to devise ways for curbing theft of RMG export goods on Dhaka-Chattogram highway.