BGMEA urges EU's continuous support for Bangladesh

The Bangladesh Garment Manufacturers and Exporters Association (BGMEA) has urged the European Union (EU) to continue providing Bangladesh with its support and assistance to help the country in the coming days.

A delegation of the business body, headed by BGMEA President Faruque Hassan made the call during their meeting with an EU delegation on Tuesday (15 March).

The EU delegation included Jordi Curell Gotor, the director for International Affairs in Directorate-General for Employment, Social Affairs and Inclusion (DGEMPL); Ivo Schutte, deputy head of division, Asia and the Pacific-Regional Affairs and South Asia and few other senior officials in Dhaka.

EU Ambassador to Bangladesh Charles Whiteley; Jeremy Opritesco, deputy head of mission, EU Delegation to Bangladesh; Abu Syed Belal, trade advisor, EU Delegation to Bangladesh were also present at the dialogue.

BGMEA President Faruque Hassan highlighted the long-standing relationship between Bangladesh and the European Union at the meeting.

He also thanked the EU for its support for the betterment of Bangladesh's apparel industry.

Former BGMEA President Md Shafiul Islam MP, BGMEA Vice President Shahidullah Azim and Bangladesh Knitwear Manufacturers and Exporters Association Executive President Mohammad Hatem were present at the meeting among others.