BGMEA urges Custom House to make services faster, simpler

RMG

BSS
19 September, 2023, 09:55 am
Last modified: 19 September, 2023, 10:22 am

Related News

BGMEA urges Custom House to make services faster, simpler

BSS
19 September, 2023, 09:55 am
Last modified: 19 September, 2023, 10:22 am
Photo: BSS
Photo: BSS

Bangladesh Garment Manufacturers and Exporters Association (BGMEA) President Faruque Hassan has called for simplifying customs-related procedures and removing all obstacles to facilitate faster and smoother services for the RMG sector.

In a highly competitive global market, he stressed that Bangladesh must reduce lead times, which is a critical factor for maintaining competitiveness within the fashion industry.

The BGMEA president made the call while leading a delegation in a meeting with Mohammad Fyzur Rahman, Commissioner of Custom House, Chattogram on Monday (18 September).

The purpose of the meeting was to discuss and address key concerns related to customs procedures affecting the readymade garments (RMG) industry, said a press release.

BGMEA First Vice President Syed Nazrul Islam, Vice President Rakibul Alam Chowdhury, Directors Md. M. Mohiuddin Chowdhury, A.M. Shafiul Karim (Khokon) and M. Ahsanul Hoq, former Directors Anjan Shekhar Das and Helal Uddin Chowdhury, Chair of BGMEA Standing Committee on Trade Fair Mohammed Kamal Uddin, and Chair of BGMEA Standing Committee on Cash Incentive Humayun Kabir Salim were present at the meeting held at the Custom House in Chattogram.

Md. Zakir Hossain, Additional Commissioner, Tafsir Uddin Bhuiyan, Joint Commissioner and other high officials of the Custom House, Chattogram were also present at the meeting which was attended by President of Chattogram Custom Agents Association AKM Akhtar Hossain, Secretary General Kazi Mahmud Imam and port related secretary Liakat Ali Howlader.

During the meeting, Faruque also pointed to the challenges currently facing the RMG industry, especially a slowdown in orders due to the global economic impacts of the Russia-Ukraine war.

He highlighted the industry's need for government support and cooperation to navigate these challenging times and ensure its sustainable growth.

The BGMEA delegation apprised the Customs Commissioner of the various difficulties faced by garment exporters concerning customs-related services.

They urged the customs authorities to take prompt action in addressing these issues and streamlining services for the RMG industry.

In response, the Customs Commissioner acknowledged the significant contribution of the RMG industry to the socioeconomic development of Bangladesh.

He listened to the concerns raised by the BGMEA leaders during the meeting and assured them of the Customs House's commitment to providing comprehensive support to resolve these challenges and enhance services for RMG exporters.

Economy / Top News

BGMEA / Customs House / service

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

A scene from the 2003 film Spring, Summer, Fall, Winter... and Spring. Photo: Collected

Spring, Summer, Fall, Winter... and Spring: A soul's reverie through seasons

59m | Features
The door handles of Thai Emerald aer shaped like the lotus. Photo: Junaid Hasan Pranto

Handle with care: The transformative role of door and furniture handles

3h | Habitat
Javier Blas. Sketch: TBS

When governments carelessly risk a food crisis

4h | Panorama
Through his grocery store, Shahadat Hossain Jewel has taken it upon himself to make lives easier for his needy neighbours. PHOTO: Shaharin Amin Shupty

A grocery store where you can buy beef, hilsha portions for Tk10

8h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Trade Expo Indonesia 2023

Trade Expo Indonesia 2023

24m | TBS Today
Climate change hitting fight against AIDS, TB and malaria

Climate change hitting fight against AIDS, TB and malaria

1h | TBS Stories
Fire broke out at Sena Kalyan Bhawan in Motijheel

Fire broke out at Sena Kalyan Bhawan in Motijheel

5h | TBS Today
Asia Cup 2023 prize money

Asia Cup 2023 prize money

19h | TBS SPORTS