BGMEA urges BEZA to expedite garment village construction at Mirsarai

RMG

TBS Report
05 February, 2022, 08:55 pm
Last modified: 05 February, 2022, 09:00 pm

Photo: Minhaj Uddin/TBS
Photo: Minhaj Uddin/TBS

BGMEA President Faruque Hassan urged the Bangladesh Economic Zones Authority (BEZA) to complete all construction works of the garment village at Bangabandhu Shilpa Nagar in Mirsarai, Chattogram in the quickest possible time.

The BGMEA chief made the call while visiting the garment village today to see the progress of construction of its infrastructure and facilities, read a press release.

The BGMEA delegation included First Vice President Syed Nazrul Islam, Vice President Shahidullah Azim, Vice President (Finance) Khandoker Rafiqul Islam, Vice President Md Nasir Uddin, Vice President Rakibul Alam Chowdhury and Directors Md M Mohiuddin Chowdhury, AM Shafiul Karim (Khokon), Md Hassan (Jacky), M Ahsanul Hoq and Mohammed Meraj-E-Mostafa (Kaisar). High officials of BEZA were also present on the occasion.

They toured the site to observe the overall progress of the infrastructure and road construction, as well as gas, water, electricity connections, common effluent treatment plant (CETP) and other facilities.

Welcoming the government initiative of establishing the garment village, BGMEA President Faruque Hassan said it would help exporters to set up more factories at a convenient place.

He requested the BEZA to expedite the ongoing project works and get the plots fully ready for handover to the BGMEA members who are waiting to set up their garment factories inside the village.

All facilities must be ensured so that garment factories can go into industrial operations smoothly, he said.

Once the garment village is inaugurated and fully operational, it would create employment for a huge number of people and contribute to increasing the country's earnings form RMG exports, Faruque Hassan further said.

To establish a garment village on a 500-acre site in the industrial city, BGMEA signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with BEZA on 21 March 2018.

The BEZA authority assured of BGMEA completing the garment village and handing over the plots in the shortest possible time.
 

Comments

