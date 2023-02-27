BGMEA seeks Dutch support for RMG's sustainable development

The Bangladesh Garment Manufacturers and Exporters Association (BGMEA) requested the Netherlands to provide further support for the sustainable development of Bangladesh's ready-made garments (RMG) industry.

BGMEA President Faruque Hassan made the request on Monday during a meeting with a high-level delegation of members of the Netherlands parliament while discussing opportunities for enhancing collaboration between the two countries focusing on the garments sector.

The delegation of Dutch parliamentarians – including Pim van Strien, Alexander Hammelburg, Mustafa Amhaouch, Raymond de Roon, and Stieneke van der Graaf – visited the BGMEA office in the capital on Monday.

The Netherlands' ambassador to Bangladesh Anne van Leeuwen, Deputy Head of Mission Thijs Woudstra, First Secretary at the embassy Bas Blaauw and BGMEA Vice President Miran Ali were also present at the meeting held on Monday, said a press release.

The two parties discussed the potential areas of collaboration in supporting the industry including environmental sustainability – circular fashion, recycling, and energy efficiency.

BGMEA President Faruque Hassan gave the delegation an overview of the RMG industry including its progress in workplace safety as well as in social and environmental compliances.

He also apprised the Dutch parliamentarians of the sustainable strategic vision 2030 that aims to secure a sustainable and better future for Bangladesh's RMG industry.

Under the renewed vision, the industry has been fulfilling social, ecological and community obligations while striving to remain economically viable through innovation, digitisation, diversification and being more productive, he said.

Faruque Hassan thanked the Netherlands government for supporting the Textile Technology Business Centre (TTBC) at BGMEA Complex, a one-stop resource centre and knowledge hub for the textile industry.

He requested the Dutch government to consider an extension of the transition period of GSP (EBA) from three years now to six years for ensuring smoother graduation.

He called on the Netherlands government to extend more support to the industry in terms of knowledge, technology and funds in areas such as energy and resource efficiency, recycling and other environmental areas.

The BGMEA president also sought the cooperation of the Netherlands in developing the knowledge and skills of the students of the BGMEA University of Fashion and Technology (BUFT) in textile, apparel, fashion, design and business through collaboration with leading Dutch fashion universities and institutes.

They expressed interest in working together for the betterment of the RMG industry and the wellbeing of the workers.