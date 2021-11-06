BGMEA, Primark leaders discuss sustainable strategy 

RMG

TBS Report 
06 November, 2021, 07:00 pm
Last modified: 06 November, 2021, 07:04 pm

BGMEA, Primark leaders discuss sustainable strategy 

TBS Report 
06 November, 2021, 07:00 pm
Last modified: 06 November, 2021, 07:04 pm
BGMEA, Primark leaders discuss sustainable strategy 

Bangladesh Garment Manufacturers and Exporters Association (BGMEA) President Faruque Hassan sat with key leaders of Primark and Associated British Foods (AFB) to discuss Primark's new sustainable market strategy on Friday.

He, alongside BGMEA Vice-president Miran Ali and Directors Asif Ashraf and Abdullah Hil Rakib met with ABF Director and Company Secretary Paul Lister, Primark CEO Paul Merchant, Primark Cares Director Lynne Walker and Group Director (Supply chain, sourcing and quality) Juan Chaparro, reads a press release. 

Bangladesh is Primark's second-largest sourcing market and is home to many of Primark's strategic suppliers and their factories.

BGMEA leaders expressed support to Primemark's goal of halving carbon emissions in its supply chain and changing the way garments are made to improve the workers' life.

According to the press release, Primark is particularly ambitious about recycling materials on a more comprehensive basis in the supply chain, environmental footprint and playing a strong role in improving the quality of life and welfare of workers in the supply chain. 

Many of the new commitments rely on bringing change across Primark's broad supply chain. Therefore, it is important for them to gain the support of external stakeholders like BGMEA.

 

