BGMEA president emphasises on developing local eco-system of circularity

RMG

TBS Report
23 November, 2021, 09:40 pm
Last modified: 23 November, 2021, 09:41 pm

Related News

BGMEA president emphasises on developing local eco-system of circularity

TBS Report
23 November, 2021, 09:40 pm
Last modified: 23 November, 2021, 09:41 pm
Faruque Hassan/File photo
Faruque Hassan/File photo

It is imperative for Bangladesh to embrace circularity and the country can be a global leader in this sector as global brands are increasingly focusing on circular products as their demand is rising globally. 

BGMEA President Faruque Hassan made the remarks while speaking at a virtual session on "Cross-country Learning Session for Business: Moving from Take – Make - Waste Economy to Circular Solutions" held on Tuesday, reads a press release.

He said, "It is very important for us to develop a customised local eco-system of circularity, tapping local manufacturers and recyclers. We also need to develop the capacity of manufacturers, recyclers and waste handlers to domestically close the loop."

"We are also looking forward to post-consumer waste recycling and we need strong collaboration from apparel brands to do so," he said.

"We need more direct support from the donors and development partners in the area of the circularity economy. We believe together we will be able to develop the capacity of the apparel industry of Bangladesh in circularity," the BGMEA President added.

Dr Mushtaq Ahmed Memon, Regional Coordinator of United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP) – Regional Office for Asia & the Pacific, attended the session as the keynote speaker.

Economy

BGMEA / circularity

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

BNP demanding Khaleda Zia’s treatment abroad

BNP demanding Khaleda Zia’s treatment abroad

1d | Videos
Fresh protest in Europe against new Covid 19 restrictions

Fresh protest in Europe against new Covid 19 restrictions

1d | Videos
Oil price hike also to fund BPC’s flats, office

Oil price hike also to fund BPC’s flats, office

1d | Videos
RMG rings alarm amid fuel price hike, Covid in Europe

RMG rings alarm amid fuel price hike, Covid in Europe

1d | Videos

Most Read

1
Saudi Arabia sets age limit for Umrah pilgrims
Middle East

Saudi Arabia sets age limit for Umrah pilgrims

2
Illustration: TBS Report
Panorama

Sub-regional connectivity: Whatever happened to the Dhaka-Kathmandu bus service?

3
TBS Sketch
Pursuit

Meet Pritom Kundu, the Bangladeshi programming genius out to conquer the coding arena

4
No Covid death in 24 hrs after 20 months 
Health

No Covid death in 24 hrs after 20 months 

5
Bangladeshi lawyer serves legal notice to Mark Zuckerburg, BTRC
Bangladesh

Bangladeshi lawyer serves legal notice to Mark Zuckerburg, BTRC

6
An aerial photo of capital Dhaka. Photo: TBS
Infrastructure

Rajuk for Dhaka circular waterway transportation to establish ‘Blue Network’