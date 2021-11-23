BGMEA president emphasises on developing local eco-system of circularity

It is imperative for Bangladesh to embrace circularity and the country can be a global leader in this sector as global brands are increasingly focusing on circular products as their demand is rising globally.

BGMEA President Faruque Hassan made the remarks while speaking at a virtual session on "Cross-country Learning Session for Business: Moving from Take – Make - Waste Economy to Circular Solutions" held on Tuesday, reads a press release.

He said, "It is very important for us to develop a customised local eco-system of circularity, tapping local manufacturers and recyclers. We also need to develop the capacity of manufacturers, recyclers and waste handlers to domestically close the loop."

"We are also looking forward to post-consumer waste recycling and we need strong collaboration from apparel brands to do so," he said.

"We need more direct support from the donors and development partners in the area of the circularity economy. We believe together we will be able to develop the capacity of the apparel industry of Bangladesh in circularity," the BGMEA President added.

Dr Mushtaq Ahmed Memon, Regional Coordinator of United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP) – Regional Office for Asia & the Pacific, attended the session as the keynote speaker.