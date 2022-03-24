BGMEA for industry-academia collaboration for development of RMG industry

RMG

TBS Report
24 March, 2022, 08:35 am
Last modified: 24 March, 2022, 08:43 am

Related News

BGMEA for industry-academia collaboration for development of RMG industry

BGMEA President Faruque Hasaan said the RMG industry has made exemplary achievements in terms of workplace safety, environmental sustainability, and workers’ well-being

TBS Report
24 March, 2022, 08:35 am
Last modified: 24 March, 2022, 08:43 am
Picture: Courtesy
Picture: Courtesy

Bangladesh Garment Manufacturers and Exporters Association (BGMEA) President Faruque Hassan has underscored the need for more collaboration between industry and academia to support the development of the RMG industry especially by identifying areas of improvement and capacity enhancement and providing with knowledge and skills required to address future challenges. 

"The need for industry-academia, now more than ever before, is because of the changing dynamics of the industry," Faruque Hassan said during a meeting with Peter Lund-Thomsen, a professor at Copenhagen Business School, and Gavin Bridge, a professor at Durham University, held at BGMEA's PR office in Gulshan, Dhaka on Wednesday (23 March). 

BGMEA Vice President Miran Ali was also present at the meeting. 

The academics apprised the BGMEA President that Copenhagen Business School, Durham University and Brac University are collaboratively conducting research on climate change especially in the area of climate action. The initiative is funded by the Danida Fellowship Centre.

They sought active collaboration with BGMEA to create academic reference documentation of the Bangladesh RMG industry.

In the research, they intend to document the strides of the industry in the areas of safety, sustainability, green factories.

BGMEA President Faruque Hasaan said the RMG industry has made exemplary achievements in terms of workplace safety, environmental sustainability, and workers' well-being. 

"However, many of these encouraging stories are not told enough to the world. Here industry-academia collaboration can play a vital role in documenting these success stories to create a counter-narrative of the industry which will not only help to remove misconceptions and negative perception about the sector but also inspire others to follow them," he said. 

He assured the two accademicians of all-out support from BGMEA to conduct their research on the RMG industry of Bangladesh. 

Faruque Hassan sought their cooperation to promote the apparel industry of Bangladesh.

Bangladesh / Top News / Education

RMG / BGMEA

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Russian tactical nuclear missiles are lining up the Ukrainian borders. Photo: Bloomberg

Putin’s war is a death blow to nuclear nonproliferation

21h | Panorama
Sketch: TBS

‘People who have already made big investments should be turned into brand ambassadors’

1d | Interviews
The tip culture in Dhaka is changing due to restaurants’ service charges and tip-boxes. Photo credit: Noor-A-Alam

Tips: Paying for good service or sharing the server’s salary?

1d | Panorama
Why has the Ukrainian resistance been so successful? Surely some of it comes down to the charisma and effective leadership of Volodymyr Zelenskyy. Photo: Bloomberg

The Great Man theory of current events

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

No country met WHO air quality standards in 2021

No country met WHO air quality standards in 2021

14h | Videos
World number one Ashleigh Barty quits tennis

World number one Ashleigh Barty quits tennis

14h | Videos
German music collective JISR to perform in Dhaka

German music collective JISR to perform in Dhaka

14h | Videos
Deprived children stage drama at Alliance Fracaise

Deprived children stage drama at Alliance Fracaise

16h | Videos

Most Read

1
Infograph: TBS
Panorama

Miyako: A Bangladeshi home appliance brand with a Japanese name

2
Neela replaces Rubana as BGMEA director
RMG

Neela replaces Rubana as BGMEA director

3
A protest against rising living costs, at the entrance of the president’s office in Colombo on March 15.Photographer: Ishara S. Kodikara/AFP/Getty Images/Bloomberg
Analysis

Sri Lanka’s economy is being crushed by war in Ukraine

4
Malaysians apply to hire 2 lakh Bangladeshis
Migration

Malaysians apply to hire 2 lakh Bangladeshis

5
Bangladeshi consumers pay more for commodities than in other countries
Economy

Bangladeshi consumers pay more for commodities than in other countries

6
Airbus sent their demonstrator A350-900 to Dhaka recently. Photo - Royed Bin Masud, official photographer, Bd Aviation Hub
Aviation

Airbus eyes to enter Bangladesh market