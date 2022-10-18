BGMEA President hopes for UK's continued support to RMG sector

TBS Report
18 October, 2022, 07:10 pm
Last modified: 18 October, 2022, 07:49 pm

Photo: Courtesy
Bangladesh Garment Manufacturers and Exporters Association (BGMEA) President Faruque Hassan expressed his hope for the continued support of the British government to the readymade garments sector of Bangladesh.

He conveyed his positive opinion on the trade related issues between the two countries during a courtesy visit of Robert Chatterton Dickson, British High Commissioner to Bangladesh, at BGMEA Complex on 18 October (Tuesday).

They discussed various issues including the present situation in the UK market, possible ways to increase apparel export share in the UK, challenges of the industry and the areas where the sector is focusing on to remain competitive in the long term, said a press release.

They also talked about cooperation between the UK and Bangladesh regarding graduation from LDC, possible changes in the tariff regime.

How to retain Bangladesh's export competitiveness and maintain its standing in the global market in the post-LDC era was also an issue of their discussion, the press release reads.

The BGMEA President thanked the High Commissioner for the UK's friendly cooperation in developing Bangladesh's garment industry, particularly for the new "Developing Countries Trading Scheme" to replace the existing GSP.

It would help Bangladesh significantly in increasing trade, he said.

Meanwhile, the British High Commissioner praised the garment industry of Bangladesh for its significant progress in areas such as workplace safety and environmental sustainability.

Other officials of BGMEA including Vice Presidents Shahidullah Azim, Khandoker Rafiqul Islam, Directors Barrister Shehrin Salam Oishee, Asif Ashraf, Tanvir Ahmed, Abdullah Hil Rakib were also present at the meeting.

