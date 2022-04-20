BGMEA calls for smooth gas supply to industries

BGMEA President Faruque Hassan urged the government to keep the supply of natural gas to the export-oriented garment and textile industries uninterrupted with adequate pressure to facilitate smooth production in factories.

"A smooth energy supply will help the apparel industry sustain its growth in the coming days, and advancement of the garment industry means more export earnings, more employment, and more development of Bangladesh as a whole," he said in a secretariat meeting with Nasrul Hamid, State Minister for the Ministry of Power, Energy and Mineral Resources.

Faruque Hassan also called for uninterrupted supply of natural gas to export-oriented industries, including the garments and textile sectors, so that factories can operate at their full capacity.

BGMEA Vice President Shahidullah Azim, Senior Secretary to the Energy and Mineral Resources Division, Md Mahbub Hossain, Managing Director of Titas Gas Transmission & Distribution Company Limited, Engr Md Haronur Rashid Mullah, and Acting Chairman of Petrobangla, A K M Benjamin Riazi, also attended the meeting.

The BGMEA leaders apprised the State Minister of the present condition of the readymade garment industry which is recovering from the pandemic fallout.

"The commitment of Bangladeshi garment exporters to on-time shipments, even amid the Covid crisis, has boosted the confidence of global buyers. As a result, Bangladesh is receiving a greater number of work orders," the BGMEA) President said.

Faruque Hassan said the garment industry has been making crucial contributions to the socioeconomic development of Bangladesh, bringing in more than 82% of the country's total export earnings, employing millions of people, and empowering women.

On 11 April, the government decided to ration the supply of gas to all industries, including forex-earning textile and readymade garment industries, restricting supply to four hours, from 5pm to 9pm daily for 15 days, amid a crisis in Ramadan.