Better nutrition for workers may raise RMG production as much as 20% : Study

RMG

TBS Report
25 June, 2021, 10:40 pm
Last modified: 25 June, 2021, 10:47 pm

Related News

Better nutrition for workers may raise RMG production as much as 20% : Study

According to studies, productivity in the RMG industry can increase up to 20% by simply ensuring proper nutrition for workers. 

TBS Report
25 June, 2021, 10:40 pm
Last modified: 25 June, 2021, 10:47 pm
Better nutrition for workers may raise RMG production as much as 20% : Study

The nutrition status of workers matters highly in raising their productivity, but ensuring proper nutrition for workers has long been neglected in the country's readymade garment sector, speakers said.
 
According to studies, productivity in the RMG industry can increase up to 20% by simply ensuring proper nutrition for workers. 
 
But in Bangladesh, speakers said, it has become a challenge to ensure nutritious food for workers due to low wages, rising living costs, lack of awareness, and food not being available at a fair price.  
         
These observations were made at a virtual workshop titled 'Coordinated Strategy and Collaborative Action Plan for Workforce Nutrition' held in the capital, said a media statement issued on Thursday.  
 
The event was organised by Scaling Up Nutrition (SUN) Business Network (SBN) Bangladesh, a platform of the industries ministry, assisted by the Global Alliance for Improved Nutrition (GAIN) and the World Food Programme (WFP). 
 
Additional Health Secretary Kazi Zebunnessa Begum attended the event as chief guest, while the Director General of the Labour Department, Goutom Kumar, was in the chair.        
  
Md Humayun Kabir, joint secretary to Ministry of Labour and Employment, Dr Al Amin Sarker, joint secretary to the Industries Ministry, Dr SM Mustafizur Rahman, line director of NNS, Institute of Public Health and Nutrition (IPHN), and Dr Rudaba Khondker, country director of GAIN Bangladesh, among others, spoke at the event.
 
Dr Shaifun N Shimul, associate professor of the Institute of Health Economics of Dhaka University, also presented one of the keynote papers.
 
During the event, the findings of three studies related to mapping exercises for coordinated and collective action on workforce nutrition, assessment of market systems around RMG factories, and the value proposition for establishing fair price shops, were disseminated.  
 
One of the key findings was that a formal meal plan including wages which provide means of buying nutritious and safe food, storing home-made food safely, and a clean dining room can significantly improve worker morale, reduce absenteeism, and increase productivity.
 
According to the findings, most factories do not have regulatory bindings on providing paid breastfeeding breaks. The needs of breastfeeding mothers and their newborn children are not commonly prioritised.
 
Another key finding was that RMG workers lead a hectic lifestyle, and therefore, they prefer food items that require minimum effort to prepare and can quickly be processed and cooked.
 
As a result, food items like eggs, noodles, and potato snacks are frequently consumed by female RMG workers. The small shops around RMG factories sell a lot of counterfeit items that might pose significant health risks to RMG workers.
 
It was found that SMEs, including catering companies, restaurants, and bakeries, should be provided extensive support in gaining food safety knowledge, and access to finance for purchasing the required machinery and equipment to ensure that RMG workers have access to safe and nutritious food.
 
It was also found that establishing fair price shops could save around 11-14% of an RMG worker's monthly income, save 2-3 hours' time daily, and provide access to affordable safe and nutritious food, the media statement read.
 

Economy / Top News

RMG Worker / nutrition for workers / raise RMG production

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

Candid with Toya Ep-5: Learnt acting from my innumerable romantic escapades, says Jovan

Candid with Toya Ep-5: Learnt acting from my innumerable romantic escapades, says Jovan

1d | Videos
TBS World: Antivirus guru McAfee dies in Spanish prison

TBS World: Antivirus guru McAfee dies in Spanish prison

1d | Videos
TBS Today: RMG sector is bouncing back, expects big growth in exports

TBS Today: RMG sector is bouncing back, expects big growth in exports

1d | Videos
TBS Money: Opportunity to whiten black money is discouraging honest taxpayers from paying taxes

TBS Money: Opportunity to whiten black money is discouraging honest taxpayers from paying taxes

2d | Videos

Most Read

1
Evaly...reckless or clever?
Economy

Evaly...reckless or clever?

2
Brac Bank | Evaly Online Shopping
Banking

Brac Bank bans transaction with Evaly, 9 merchants using its cards

3
Evaly faces no risk: CEO
Interviews

Evaly faces no risk: CEO

4
The bubbles of e-commerce
Economy

The bubbles of e-commerce

5
Representational Image
Crime

Mehjabin called 999 after killing parents, sister 

6
100 GP employees receive Voluntary Retirement Scheme
Telecom

100 GP employees receive Voluntary Retirement Scheme