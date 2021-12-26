BB asks banks to effect new RMG wastage rate

RMG

TBS Report
26 December, 2021, 10:10 pm
Last modified: 26 December, 2021, 10:16 pm

Related News

BB asks banks to effect new RMG wastage rate

BB issued the instruction in a circular issued Sunday

TBS Report
26 December, 2021, 10:10 pm
Last modified: 26 December, 2021, 10:16 pm
Represenattional image. Photo: TBS
Represenattional image. Photo: TBS

The Bangladesh Bank (BB) has asked AD branches, all authorised dealers of foreign exchange, of all the banks to effect the newly introduced readymade garment (RMG) wastage rate.

In a circular issued on Sunday, the central bank said all AD branches of banks in Bangladesh will have to abide by the circular of the ministry of commerce.

Industry insiders said the central bank issued the instruction to the authorised dealers because the banks might check this new rate for incentive calculation.   

Earlier, the commerce ministry increased the maximum wastage rate in producing apparel items from raw materials to 30%.

As per the latest decision of the commerce ministry, maximum wastage rates will be 27% for basic items, 30% for specialised items and 4% for sweaters and socks, according to the latest circular issued by the ministry.

In the face of objections from readymade garment exporters, the commerce ministry readjusted the wastage rates in a period of five months.

The rates earlier were proposed at 25% for basic readymade garment items, 28% for specialised items and 3% for sweaters and socks.

In 1998, the ministry set a maximum wastage rate at 16% in manufacturing garment items from yarns and fabrics.

In January this year, the Bangladesh Knitwear Manufacturers and Exporters Association (BKMEA) and the Bangladesh Garment Manufacturers and Exporters Association (BGMEA) sent a proposal to the commerce ministry, requesting to increase the maximum wastage rate to 40%.

Later, the Export Promotion Bureau sent a letter to 20 companies, asking them to find out the actual wastage rate. Only two companies responded to the bureau's inquiry, saying their wastage rate was more than 40%.

After that, the commerce ministry formed a committee to verify the actual wastage rate in garment factories. After inspecting six factories – each producing basic knitwear, specialised items, and sweaters and socks – the committee recommended setting the maximum wastage rate by averaging the amount of wastage of similar factories.

Bangladesh / Economy / Top News

RMG / Wastage / Bangladesh Bank

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Your guide to the best bridal makeover salons

Your guide to the best bridal makeover salons

11h | Mode
The Baldah Garden is a crucial research ground for local botanists, botany and zoology students and naturists. Photo: Noor-A-Alam/TBS.

Saving Baldah for the sake of research

12h | Panorama
Bar-headed Geese in shallow water. Photo: Courtesy

Bar-headed goose: Lease of geese-grazing land in Bangladesh and geese-egg omelette in Tibet!

1d | Panorama
2021 Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross

2021 Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross

1d | Wheels

More Videos from TBS

Dhaka Nagar Paribahan starts journey

Dhaka Nagar Paribahan starts journey

2h | Videos
Jhalokathi launch fire: Fire on river caused more deaths

Jhalokathi launch fire: Fire on river caused more deaths

3h | Videos
Tale of first cine fighting group of Bangladesh

Tale of first cine fighting group of Bangladesh

5h | Videos
Artist Shahabuddin’s depiction of Bangabandhu

Artist Shahabuddin’s depiction of Bangabandhu

6h | Videos

Most Read

1
Dhaka Nagar Paribahan to operate starting 26 Dec
Transport

Dhaka Nagar Paribahan to operate starting 26 Dec

2
Photo/Courtesy
Bangladesh

Malaysia labour market reopens for Bangladeshis

3
Enraged monkeys have killed 250 dogs in an Indian district by dragging them to the top of buildings and trees and dropping them
South Asia

Rise of the Apes!

4
Photo: TBS Sketch
Education

Good academic background doesn’t guarantee professional skills

5
A bird’s eye view shows the largest solar plant in the country, built on a 350-acre site. The plant will begin to supply electricity from 25 December. The photo was taken from Borodurgapur village of Mongla upazila in Bagerhat recently. Photo: Courtesy
Energy

Country’s largest solar project in Mongla set to begin operations 25 December

6
What a recent hiring circular showed about job market
Bangladesh

What a recent hiring circular showed about job market