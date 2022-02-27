Bangladesh’s permanent representative to UN greets BGMEA delegation

Mustafizur Rahman, Ambassador of Bangladesh in Switzerland and Permanent Representative of Bangladesh to the United Nations and other offices in Geneva hosted a reception to a delegation of Bangladesh Garment Manufacturers and Exporters Association (BGMEA) at his residence in Geneva on Saturday.

The BGMEA delegation, led by their President Faruque Hassan, included Directors Asif Ashraf, Tanvir Ahmed and Abdullah Hil Rakib, according to a press release issued.

The issues regarding graduation of Bangladesh from LDC, possible implications in terms of export markets and how Bangladesh can retain preferential market access after LDC graduation got due importance during their discussions in the meeting.

BGMEA President Faruque Hassan underscored the need for more economic diplomacy and engagement with governments and stakeholders at international level to pave the way for Bangladesh's progress towards prosperity.

He also laid emphasis on projecting Bangladesh's positive developments more at global forums to promote the country.

The BGMEA leaders expressed thanks to the Ambassador for the warm welcome to them.

He hoped the Permanent Mission of Bangladesh to the UN Office and other international organisations in Geneva would continue to play a proactive role in upholding interests of Bangladesh in the international arena in the coming days.