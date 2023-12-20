Another RMG factory gets LEED Platinum certification

Another ready-made garment factory in Bangladesh has been awarded LEED Platinum certification from the United States Green Building Council (USGBC), further solidifying the country's position as a leader in green manufacturing.

With this, the number of green factories in the country rose to 207.

According to the Bangladesh Garment Manufacturers and Exporters Association (BGMEA), Energypac Fashions Limited secured platinum ratings for its state-of-the-art factory located in Hotapara, Gazipur.

"This achievement is poised to attract further investment and partnerships, solidifying Bangladesh's position as a global leader in sustainable manufacturing," said Mohiuddin Rubel, director of BGMEA.

"Bangladesh has 207 LEED green factories, including 77 Platinum-rated and 116 Gold-rated, solidifying its commitment to environmental stewardship. This rapid growth, with 25 new factories certified in just the past six months, including 16 Platinum and 8 Gold, showcases our pivotal role in propelling the country towards global leadership in eco-friendly garment production," he added.

LEED is the most widely used green building rating system in the world. Available for virtually all building types, LEED provides a framework for healthy, efficient, and cost-saving green buildings. LEED certification is a globally recognised symbol of sustainability achievement and leadership.

BGMEA President Faruque Hassan said, "The RMG industry in Bangladesh, once being questioned for its workplace safety standards, has emerged as a role model for its workplace safety standard and cleaner manufacturing. In fact, the global fashion industry accounts for 10% of carbon emissions globally, urging significant global attention to become more responsive toward climate."

Bangladesh being one of the least per capita carbon emitting countries has made a remarkable move as far as its industrialisation and economic vision are concerned.

"Despite all the hurdles the industry is passing through, especially in the past few years caused by the pandemic, global conflicts causing inflation, and now impacting the retail industries and consumer spending. Such a marathon in revolutionising green industrialisation, is a testament to our uncompromised stance toward sustainability.

"Qualifying for LEED certification is not an easy task, it requires significant investment and most importantly it requires a vision and commitment to our planet and our future generations. Every single step taken by a factory earns a point, and every point earned justifies a unique contribution to our planet Earth," said Faruque Hassan.

"More importantly, through our actions and improvements, Bangladesh continues to be a preferred sourcing destination for the global brands. We have 500 more factories in the queue to get LEED certification, and I believe more surprises are waiting ahead," he added.

Energypac Fashions Limited is equipped with the most advanced garment technologies from Japan, Europe, and the USA. This built in composition ensures quality in producing formal wear with the use of state-of-the-art technologies.