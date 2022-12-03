4 RMG factories of DIRD Group announced closed indefinitely

The authorities of DIRD Group have announced the closure of its four apparel factories located in Hemayetpur of Savar for an indefinite period.

Workers found closing notices hanging on the gates as they went to join work Saturday (3 December) morning.

The factories are Dipta Apparels, Dipta Garments, DIRD Garments and DIRD Washing Plant.

Of the four factories, Dipta Apparels has about 7,000 workers alone with 3,000 more working in three other factories, DIRD Group's Savar Zone Security Inspector Asad told The Business Standard.

A senior official of DIRD Group, who wished not to be named, said that the company was forced to take the decision due to a decline in export orders.

When contacted, Dipta Apparels Deputy General Manager (administration) Mamun told The Business Standard the factories have been closed for several reasons, including a shortage of raw materials and some unforeseen circumstances, adding, "I can't say more about it, you will get the rest in the notice."

Other senior officials of the group did not respond when The Business Standard tried to contact them.

Raju Ahmed, an employee of Dipta Apparels, said that workers have some issues with the company authorities, including outstanding wages and dues during the Covid-19 period and holiday payments.

He said the authorities paid one month's arrears after the mid-level employees of the factories went on strike demanding payment of two months' arrears.

As the rest of the demands were not met, Raju continued, the workers of Dipta Apparels tried to negotiate with the owners again last Friday.

At one point after 12am Friday, the factory authorities sent a text message to each worker's mobile phone announcing the factory's indefinite closure, Raju added.

Mentioning the names of the closed factories, a notice signed by DIRD Group Deputy General Manager (administration) stated that due to some unforeseen events and due to the interruption of factory production, the authorities are forced to announce the closure of the company for an indefinite period as per Section 13 of the Bangladesh Labour Act 2006.

The closure will be effective from Saturday and the re-opening date of the factories will be announced later, read the notice.

National Garment Workers Federation Central Committee Joint Secretary Kabir Hossain told TBS, "It is not clear in what context or for what reason the factories were actually closed. Every factory worker owes dues to the authorities."

"In the morning, workers of the factories came to join work and saw the closure notice at the factory gate, after waiting for a while they went back to their homes," he added.

When contacted, Inspector (Intelligence) of Ashulia Industrial Police 1 Mohammad Kamal Uddin told TBS, "I don't know if there are four factories, we know about two factories, one is Dipta Apparels Limited and the other is DIRD Washing Plant Limited."

"As far as I know the factory authorities are not able to pay the dues of the workers and there has been dissatisfaction among the workers for a few days. The workers also went on strike, that's why the authorities have announced the closure of the factory", he added.