38th annual general meeting of BGMEA held

TBS Report
11 December, 2021, 10:00 pm
Last modified: 11 December, 2021, 10:02 pm

The Bangladesh Garment Manufacturers and Exporters Association (BGMEA) held its 38th annual general meeting (AGM) on Saturday.

BGMEA President Faruque Hassan chaired the meeting held at the BGMEA Complex in the capital, reads a press release.

BGMEA Vice President Shahidullah Azim, Vice President (Finance) Khandoker Rafiqul Islam, Vice President Nasir Uddin, Vice President Rakibul Alam Chowdhury, BGMEA Directors and general members of the association also attended the AGM.

In his address to the members of BGMEA, Faruque Hassan said the achievements and glory of the RMG industry are built on years of hard work and dedication of entrepreneurs and workers. 

He said, "On behalf of the Board of Directors, I would like to convey sincere gratitude to all of you for having the confidence in us and giving us the opportunity to serve the industry. We are determined to leave no stone unturned for taking the apparel industry of Bangladesh to a new height of glory."

"The new Board of BGMEA is committed to facing challenges and making all-out efforts to explore every possible avenue of opportunity for the RMG industry. We need support and cooperation from all of you to achieve what we aimed for – a safe, sustainable and prosperous RMG industry," the BGMEA president added.

